Two Ukrainian cities faced devastating Russian attacks.

  • In the port city of Mariupol, an airstrike hit a theater where hundreds of people were sheltering. Their fate remains unclear.
  • In the northern city of Chernihiv, at least 10 people were fatally shot by Russian forces while waiting in line for bread, officials said.
  • Peace talks: Russian and Ukrainian officials said yesterday that negotiations are making progress.

President Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal.”

  • What are war crimes? The deliberate targeting of civilians; attacks on hospitals, schools and other civilian sites; and more. However, deciding what counts as a war crime is complicated, and the U.S. hasn’t finished an official review.
  • What else to know: The U.S. is sending more weapons to Ukraine, including powerful armed drones.

There’s another coronavirus surge hitting Europe.

  • Why? Infections are being driven by a version of the omicron variant — BA.2 — that seems to spread more easily than the original.
  • What this means: It’s possible that a similar wave of infections could hit the U.S. soon, many public health experts say.
  • What else to know: China is in the midst of its worst coronavirus outbreak in two years, and South Korea is dealing with one of the highest infection rates in the world.

The Fed raised interest rates for the first time in the pandemic.

  • Why? The nation’s central bank is trying to get rapidly rising prices under control in one of the only ways it can. Rates rose 0.25%, and more increases are expected.
  • How does that help? It makes it more expensive to borrow money. That can affect car loans, mortgages and the housing market and eventually cut inflation as the rest of the economy cools down.

A powerful earthquake hit central Japan yesterday.

  • At least four people were killed and more than 100 were injured. Two million people initially lost power.
  • It brought back memories of 2011: The quake struck areas devastated by a massive quake and tsunami that killed thousands and caused a nuclear disaster.

March Madness officially starts today.

A new AI device wants to keep your grandma company.

  • What is it? A product named ElliQ. It’s a bit like Amazon’s Alexa, but designed to be a companion for seniors, not an assistant. The device can see, hear and talk.
  • How it works: ElliQ offers encouragement, gentle health prodding, music thoughts and, most important, a friendly voice that learns a person’s ways and comforts them in solitude.

And now ... what’s a four-letter word for a drink that causes brain freeze? Hint: It’s the answer to one of this week’s Women’s History Month crossword clues. (You’re welcome.)

