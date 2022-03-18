- Pennsylvania’s Lia Thomas became the first known transgender athlete to win a Division I title. She swam the 500-meter freestyle and will race in two more events this weekend.
- Thomas’s season, her first competing as a woman, has drawn considerable attention, and several protesters were outside the Atlanta arena.
NASA’s long-awaited moon rocket debuted yesterday.
- The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which is taller than the Statue of Liberty, started rolling out to a launchpad in Florida.
- What to know: The SLS is expensive (think billions per launch), but the hope is to eventually land astronauts on the moon for the first time since 1972.
- Timeline: The first launch, with no astronauts, could happen as early as May or June.
Sleep experts say standard time is better for us than daylight saving.
- Why we’re talking about this: The Senate passed a bill this week to adopt year-round daylight saving time.
- What’s the difference? With daylight saving time, evenings are brighter and mornings darker. (This graphic shows how your sunrise and sunset would change.)
- Why that may be problematic: DST can disrupt humans’ body clocks, which has been associated with health risks.
What to make this weekend: Delicious vegan French toast — a perfect lazy morning treat. Plus, what to read: The Post’s book critic Ron Charles recommends “Mecca,” a new novel by Susan Straight.
