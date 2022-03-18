1

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is “basically frozen” on the ground.

  • After three weeks, fierce resistance and logistical problems have kept Russian troops from making major advances, the U.S. said.
  • What that means: Russia is relying on bombs to wear down cities and civilians. The port city of Mariupol alone is being bombed 50 to 100 times a day, city leaders said.
  • A growing toll: There have been at least 1,900 civilian casualties, the U.N. said, with more reported every day. A U.S. citizen was killed in Chernihiv yesterday.

2

President Biden will speak with China’s President Xi Jinping this morning.

  • Why this matters: There are growing concerns that Beijing, which has attempted to appear neutral on Ukraine so far, will offer military equipment and aid to Russia.
  • What else to know: The U.S. believes Russia may be preparing to deploy a campaign of terror, including chemical weapons attacks and kidnappings.

3

Moderna wants a second coronavirus vaccine booster for all adults.

  • It asked the FDA yesterday for emergency authorization of a fourth shot for everyone 18 and older.
  • Pfizer also asked for emergency authorization of a second booster this week — but only for adults 65 and up.
  • What to expect: More debate about how long vaccines provide strong protection, a topic that has divided scientists.

4

A WNBA star will be held in Russia at least until May 19.

  • What’s happening: Brittney Griner, one of America’s most well-known women’s basketball players, was arrested in an airport last month for allegedly having hashish oil in her luggage.
  • The latest: A court extended her detention yesterday. Experts say Russia could be using Griner as political leverage because of tensions over Ukraine.

5

A transgender woman won an NCAA swimming championship last night.

  • Pennsylvania’s Lia Thomas became the first known transgender athlete to win a Division I title. She swam the 500-meter freestyle and will race in two more events this weekend.
  • Thomas’s season, her first competing as a woman, has drawn considerable attention, and several protesters were outside the Atlanta arena.

6

NASA’s long-awaited moon rocket debuted yesterday.

  • The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which is taller than the Statue of Liberty, started rolling out to a launchpad in Florida.
  • What to know: The SLS is expensive (think billions per launch), but the hope is to eventually land astronauts on the moon for the first time since 1972.
  • Timeline: The first launch, with no astronauts, could happen as early as May or June.

7

Sleep experts say standard time is better for us than daylight saving.

  • Why we’re talking about this: The Senate passed a bill this week to adopt year-round daylight saving time.
  • What’s the difference? With daylight saving time, evenings are brighter and mornings darker. (This graphic shows how your sunrise and sunset would change.)
  • Why that may be problematic: DST can disrupt humans’ body clocks, which has been associated with health risks.

What to make this weekend: Delicious vegan French toast — a perfect lazy morning treat. Plus, what to read: The Post’s book critic Ron Charles recommends “Mecca,” a new novel by Susan Straight.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.