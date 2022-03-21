- “The problem is getting worse,” Secretary General António Guterres said this morning. He added that the goals world leaders agreed on to limit global warming are “on life support.”
- Why he’s concerned: As global greenhouse gas emissions rise, the pandemic has held back developing nations. And the war in Ukraine risks upending global food and energy markets.
The men’s Sweet 16 is set after the first weekend of March Madness.
- Who’s in: Three No. 1 seeds — Arizona, Gonzaga and Kansas — survived, as did No. 2 seeds Duke and Villanova.
- The Cinderella story: Saint Peter’s became just the third No. 15 seed to advance to the Sweet 16.
- The second round of the women’s basketball tournament continues tonight.
And now … spring is here and it’s time to jump-start your garden. Here’s what you need.
