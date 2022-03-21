1

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation starts today.

  • Who is she? Jackson, 51, is President Biden’s nominee to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. If confirmed, she would be the court’s first Black woman and the first who worked as a federal public defender.
  • What’s happening: After opening statements today, the nominee will face at least two rounds of questioning from the 22 members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Democrats want a vote to confirm her in the next three weeks.

2

Justice Clarence Thomas was hospitalized with an infection.

  • What we know: Thomas was admitted Friday night with flu-like symptoms. The hospital said the illness is not related to covid-19 and that Thomas is resting comfortably.
  • The bigger picture: Thomas, the only Black justice and the Supreme Court’s longest-serving member, will miss some oral arguments this week. At 73, he’s the second-oldest justice behind 83-year-old Breyer.

3

Ukraine rejected Moscow’s calls to surrender the city of Mariupol.

  • What’s happening: Intense fighting spread into all neighborhoods in the southern port city as Russia tried to claim its first strategic victory since invading Ukraine more than three weeks ago.
  • What’s at stake: Seizing Mariupol would give Moscow a land bridge connecting the Crimean Peninsula, which it took from Ukraine in 2014, with the rest of Russia.

4

Ukraine’s president renewed calls to negotiate with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

5

A plane carrying 132 people crashed this morning in China.

  • What we know: The Boeing 737 jetliner — an 800 model, one of the most common passenger planes in the world — went down in the mountains of the southern province of Guangxi.
  • The number of casualties is unknown. Videos showed thick smoke, a charred clearing and pieces of the plane scattered on the ground.

6

The U.N. head warned that Earth is “sleepwalking to climate catastrophe.”

  • “The problem is getting worse,” Secretary General António Guterres said this morning. He added that the goals world leaders agreed on to limit global warming are “on life support.”
  • Why he’s concerned: As global greenhouse gas emissions rise, the pandemic has held back developing nations. And the war in Ukraine risks upending global food and energy markets.

7

The men’s Sweet 16 is set after the first weekend of March Madness.

  • Who’s in: Three No. 1 seeds — Arizona, Gonzaga and Kansas — survived, as did No. 2 seeds Duke and Villanova.
  • The Cinderella story: Saint Peter’s became just the third No. 15 seed to advance to the Sweet 16.
  • The second round of the women’s basketball tournament continues tonight.

