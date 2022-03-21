1

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation starts today.

2

Justice Clarence Thomas was hospitalized with an infection.

  • What we know: Thomas was admitted Friday night with flu-like symptoms. The hospital said the illness is not related to covid-19 and that Thomas is resting comfortably.
  • The bigger picture: Thomas, the only Black justice and the Supreme Court’s longest-serving member, will miss some oral arguments this week. At 73, he’s the second-oldest justice behind 83-year-old Breyer.

3

Ukraine rejected Moscow’s calls to surrender the city of Mariupol.

  • What’s happening: Intense fighting spread into all neighborhoods in the southern port city as Russia tried to claim its first strategic victory since invading Ukraine more than three weeks ago.
  • What’s at stake: Seizing Mariupol would give Moscow a land bridge connecting the Crimean Peninsula, which it took from Ukraine in 2014, with the rest of Russia.

4

Ukraine’s president renewed calls to negotiate with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

5

A plane carrying 132 people crashed this morning in China.

  • What we know: The Boeing 737 jetliner — an 800 model, one of the most common passenger planes in the world — went down in the mountains of the southern province of Guangxi.
  • The number of casualties is unknown. Videos showed thick smoke, a charred clearing and pieces of the plane scattered on the ground.

6

The U.N. head warned that Earth is “sleepwalking to climate catastrophe.”

  • “The problem is getting worse,” Secretary General António Guterres said this morning. He added that the goals world leaders agreed on to limit global warming are “on life support.”
  • Why he’s concerned: As global greenhouse gas emissions rise, the pandemic has held back developing nations. And the war in Ukraine risks upending global food and energy markets.

7

The men’s Sweet 16 is set after the first weekend of March Madness.

  • Who’s in: Three No. 1 seeds — Arizona, Gonzaga and Kansas — survived, as did No. 2 seeds Duke and Villanova.
  • The Cinderella story: Saint Peter’s became just the third No. 15 seed to advance to the Sweet 16.
  • The second round of the women’s basketball tournament continues tonight.

And now … spring is here and it’s time to jump-start your garden. Here’s what you need.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.