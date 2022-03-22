- What happened: A Boeing 737 passenger plane traveling from Kunming to Guangzhou slammed into the mountains yesterday, with 132 aboard.
- The latest: People worked overnight to search the difficult-to-reach crash site but so far have found only plane wreckage, according to state television.
7
Skyrocketing prices are forcing more Americans to use food banks.
- How bad is it? Over a third of adults living in households with kids found it hard to cover normal costs in late January and early February, according to census data.
- Demand remains much higher than it was before the onset of the pandemic, officials say, and price hikes could grow because of the Ukraine crisis.
And now … “Servant of the People,” a series starring Volodymyr Zelensky as a teacher elected president of Ukraine, is back on Netflix. Here’s what it reveals about the man and his country.
Jamie Ross contributed to today’s briefing.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.