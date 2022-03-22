What happened: A Boeing 737 passenger plane traveling from Kunming to Guangzhou slammed into the mountains yesterday, with 132 aboard.

The latest: People People worked overnight to search the difficult-to-reach crash site but so far have found only plane wreckage, according to state television.

Skyrocketing prices are forcing more Americans to use food banks.

And now … “Servant of the People,” a series starring Volodymyr Zelensky as a teacher elected president of Ukraine, is back on Netflix. Here’s what it reveals about the man and his country.

Jamie Ross contributed to today’s briefing.