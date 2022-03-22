1

Some cities in Ukraine are in ruins after Russian bombardment.

  • New satellite images show the destruction in the port city of Mariupol, which has refused to surrender. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said some cities are unrecognizable.
  • New weapons: Russia has used hypersonic missiles, President Biden said. The missiles travel faster than five times the speed of sound and haven’t previously been used in combat.
  • Other news: “Increased naval activity” has been detected near Odessa, which is bracing for a potential assault.

2

President Biden is seeking to strengthen the NATO alliance.

  • The plan: Biden lands tomorrow night in Brussels, where he’ll attend an emergency NATO summit. He’ll then travel to Poland, which borders Ukraine, to meet with its president.
  • The timing: As the invasion of Ukraine nears the one-month mark, Biden wants to ensure that the U.S. and its allies are united in the response.

3

The new pandemic normal in the U.S. has some experts worried.

  • What they see: New, less-disruptive CDC guidelines that say most Americans don’t have to wear masks, but puts the burden of protection on people — including children not vaccinated against the coronavirus — who are most vulnerable.
  • In other news: People who had covid were at greater risk of developing Type 2 diabetes within a year, according to a large review of patient records.

4

Ketanji Brown Jackson will face her first round of questions today.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered her opening remarks during the first day of her confirmation proceedings on March 21. (The Washington Post)
  • Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court heard from the Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday, the first day of her confirmation hearing, before her opening remarks.
  • The bigger picture: Jackson is expected to be confirmed, as no Democratic senator has objected. Republicans previewed their line of questioning, some of it fact-challenged.

5

The U.S. declared that Myanmar committed genocide.

  • What is genocide? The U.N. defines it as “acts committed with intent to destroy ... a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.”
  • What happened: Myanmar’s military actions in 2016 and 2017 showed “intent to destroy” the southeast Asian country’s Rohingya Muslims, the U.S. secretary of state said yesterday.
  • Since a 2021 military coup in Myanmar, human rights abuses — the kind inflicted on the Rohingya — have expanded to other groups.

6

Rescuers have found no survivors of the Chinese plane crash.

  • What happened: A Boeing 737 passenger plane traveling from Kunming to Guangzhou slammed into the mountains yesterday, with 132 aboard.
  • The latest: People worked overnight to search the difficult-to-reach crash site but so far have found only plane wreckage, according to state television.

7

Skyrocketing prices are forcing more Americans to use food banks.

  • How bad is it? Over a third of adults living in households with kids found it hard to cover normal costs in late January and early February, according to census data.
  • Demand remains much higher than it was before the onset of the pandemic, officials say, and price hikes could grow because of the Ukraine crisis.

And now … “Servant of the People,” a series starring Volodymyr Zelensky as a teacher elected president of Ukraine, is back on Netflix. Here’s what it reveals about the man and his country.

