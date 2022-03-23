1

There are signs that Ukraine is going on the offensive against Russia.

What’s happening: Troops are trying to Troops are trying to retake lost territory , U.S. officials said. Ukraine said it regained control of Makariv , a town near Kyiv.

Russian forces continued to bombard Mariupol, a strategic port city. About 7,000 people have been evacuated, but 100,000 remain trapped — many without food or water.

Tomorrow: President Biden will announce new penalties against Russia after meeting with NATO allies.

2

A large tornado caused “severe devastation” in New Orleans last night.

The latest: At least one person, a 26-year-old man, was reported dead in the hard-hit Arabi neighborhood in St. Bernard Parish — an area wrecked by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The damage: Some homes have been “ Some homes have been “ completely flattened ” and thousands have lost power.

3

The new omicron variant is spreading in many parts of the U.S.

What is it: BA.2, a subvariant of omicron that appears to be about 30% more transmissible than the original, has driven BA.2, a subvariant of omicron that appears to be about 30% more transmissible than the original, has driven a new wave of cases in Western Europe.

Where is it: The coronavirus variant accounts for 55% of new infections in New England, the CDC says, and The coronavirus variant accounts for 55% of new infections in New England, the CDC says, and 35% of infections nationally — up from 22% a week ago.

What happens next: There’s no consensus. Many variables are at play, including changes in behavior and levels of immunity.

4

The U.S. doesn’t have funds for everyone to get a fourth vaccine dose.

What’s the holdup? A weeks-long stalemate in Congress means A weeks-long stalemate in Congress means there’s a $15 billion hole in coronavirus pandemic funding, the Biden administration said.

Why that’s a problem: Regulators are determining whether a fourth shot is needed. Without money to stockpile shots, many could be left at risk, the White House warned.

5