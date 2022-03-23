- What happened: Senate Republicans pressed Ketanji Brown Jackson about her work as a federal public defender and district court judge on Day 2 of her confirmation hearings, and tried to link her to critical race theory.
- Jackson’s response: Public defenders “have to represent whoever comes in,” she said, when asked about working with Guantánamo Bay detainees.
- Up next: Senators get another chance to question Jackson today.
Books are quietly disappearing from school libraries.
- Why? Activists have been targeting books about race, gender and LGBTQ issues. The controversy is trickling into state legislatures and school board meetings.
- Bans are soaring: One group counted 330 incidents of censorship in just three months last fall.
- All of this is having an effect: Officials have started preemptively removing books before activists challenged them.
The world’s top women’s tennis player announced her retirement at 25.
- Going out on top: Ashleigh Barty has been ranked No. 1 for over two years, and in January won the Australian Open — her third Grand Slam title.
- Why she’s leaving: In an emotional video, Barty said it was time to “chase other dreams” after finding she no longer has the “physical drive” to compete.
And now … it’s fresh salad season. Here’s our guide to the best greens, with tips on how to pick, prep and store them.
Tess Homan contributed to today’s briefing.
