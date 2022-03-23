1

There are signs that Ukraine is going on the offensive against Russia.

  • What’s happening: Troops are trying to retake lost territory, U.S. officials said. Ukraine said it regained control of Makariv, a town near Kyiv.
  • Russian forces continued to bombard Mariupol, a strategic port city. About 7,000 people have been evacuated, but 100,000 remain trapped — many without food or water.
  • Tomorrow: President Biden will announce new penalties against Russia after meeting with NATO allies.

A large tornado caused “severe devastation” in New Orleans last night.

  • The latest: At least one person, a 26-year-old man, was reported dead in the hard-hit Arabi neighborhood in St. Bernard Parish — an area wrecked by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
  • The damage: Some homes have been “completely flattened” and thousands have lost power.

The new omicron variant is spreading in many parts of the U.S.

  • What is it: BA.2, a subvariant of omicron that appears to be about 30% more transmissible than the original, has driven a new wave of cases in Western Europe.
  • Where is it: The coronavirus variant accounts for 55% of new infections in New England, the CDC says, and 35% of infections nationally — up from 22% a week ago.
  • What happens next: There’s no consensus. Many variables are at play, including changes in behavior and levels of immunity.

The U.S. doesn’t have funds for everyone to get a fourth vaccine dose.

  • What’s the holdup? A weeks-long stalemate in Congress means there’s a $15 billion hole in coronavirus pandemic funding, the Biden administration said.
  • Why that’s a problem: Regulators are determining whether a fourth shot is needed. Without money to stockpile shots, many could be left at risk, the White House warned.

Biden’s Supreme Court nominee defended her record yesterday.

  • What happened: Senate Republicans pressed Ketanji Brown Jackson about her work as a federal public defender and district court judge on Day 2 of her confirmation hearings, and tried to link her to critical race theory.
  • Jackson’s response: Public defenders “have to represent whoever comes in,” she said, when asked about working with Guantánamo Bay detainees.
  • Up next: Senators get another chance to question Jackson today.

Books are quietly disappearing from school libraries.

  • Why? Activists have been targeting books about race, gender and LGBTQ issues. The controversy is trickling into state legislatures and school board meetings.
  • Bans are soaring: One group counted 330 incidents of censorship in just three months last fall.
  • All of this is having an effect: Officials have started preemptively removing books before activists challenged them.

The world’s top women’s tennis player announced her retirement at 25.

  • Going out on top: Ashleigh Barty has been ranked No. 1 for over two years, and in January won the Australian Open — her third Grand Slam title.
  • Why she’s leaving: In an emotional video, Barty said it was time to “chase other dreams” after finding she no longer has the physical drive to compete.

And now … it’s fresh salad season. Here’s our guide to the best greens, with tips on how to pick, prep and store them.

Tess Homan contributed to today’s briefing.

