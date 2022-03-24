It’s a big escalation: The suspected long-range missile, which Japan and South Korea said was launched this morning, The suspected long-range missile, which Japan and South Korea said was launched this morning, may be the most powerful the country has tested since 2017.

Why this matters: The launch is considered a “red line” because North Korea promised to stop testing long-range missiles in 2018. It’s been ramping up testing since the start of the year.

Hundreds of thousands of people left major U.S. cities last year.

Two big examples: Los Angeles and New York City each lost over 100,000 people, Los Angeles and New York City each lost over 100,000 people, according to new data , which backs anecdotal evidence that millions moved out of cities during the pandemic.

What else to know: Almost three-quarters of all U.S. counties reported more deaths than births last year, also because of the pandemic.

March Madness returns tonight with the men’s Sweet 16.

And now … what’s the link between Charlotte, Emily and Anne? If you know, you’ve already got the answer to one of this week’s Women’s History Month crossword clues. Now try the rest.

Jamie Ross and John Taylor contributed to today’s briefing.