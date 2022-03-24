1

Russia invaded Ukraine one month ago today.

  • The latest: The U.S. said yesterday that Russian forces have committed war crimes as the civilian toll continues to grow.
  • On the ground: Russia is stalled around Kyiv, the capital, and Ukrainian troops have pushed them back around a strategic suburb.
  • What to watch today: President Biden is in Europe for emergency talks with NATO, the Western military alliance, and other European leaders.

2

It’s the last day of hearings for Biden’s Supreme Court nominee.

  • What to expect: People will testify in the Senate about Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s character.
  • Takeaways from yesterday: The hearing got more heated; Sen. Lindsey Graham brought up Donald Trump; and Jackson said she would recuse herself from an affirmative action case involving Harvard, where she serves on a board.
  • What’s after the hearings? A committee vote, which could happen April 4; then a full Senate confirmation vote.

3

Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for young kids may be coming soon.

  • The big news: The company is expected to ask the FDA for emergency authorization of its vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old by mid-April.
  • Is the vaccine safe? Yes, according to trial results Moderna released yesterday. It didn’t stop every infection from the omicron variant, but it did trigger an immune response against the virus.

4

Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state, died yesterday.

  • Albright, 84, served under President Bill Clinton starting in 1997. She came to the U.S. as an 11-year-old refugee from Czechoslovakia.
  • Her legacy: She was a trailblazer for women in diplomacy and helped shape U.S. policy after the Cold War, especially in Eastern Europe.

5

North Korea reportedly launched a missile that could reach the U.S.

  • It’s a big escalation: The suspected long-range missile, which Japan and South Korea said was launched this morning, may be the most powerful the country has tested since 2017.
  • Why this matters: The launch is considered a “red line” because North Korea promised to stop testing long-range missiles in 2018. It’s been ramping up testing since the start of the year.

6

Hundreds of thousands of people left major U.S. cities last year.

  • Two big examples: Los Angeles and New York City each lost over 100,000 people, according to new data, which backs anecdotal evidence that millions moved out of cities during the pandemic.
  • What else to know: Almost three-quarters of all U.S. counties reported more deaths than births last year, also because of the pandemic.

7

March Madness returns tonight with the men’s Sweet 16.

Jamie Ross and John Taylor contributed to today’s briefing.

