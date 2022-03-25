- The drop: The seven-day average of vaccinations fell below 182,000 per day Wednesday — the lowest since the first days of the rollout in late 2020.
- It’s bad timing: Another wave of infections driven by the omicron subvariant, BA.2, may be on its way, but only 44% of Americans have received booster shots.
Burger King, Chick-fil-A and other chains are ditching “forever chemicals.”
- What are these chemicals? PFAS, polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances, which do not break down naturally. They’ve been linked to a growing list of health problems.
- Why this is happening now: A new investigation found PFAS in packaging from many fast-food restaurants.
The 94th Academy Awards air Sunday with a new look.
- The details: The Oscars will air at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC (and stream online through its app and Hulu). Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are hosting.
- The front-runners: “The Power of the Dog,” a Western drama, and “CODA,” a coming-of-age drama.
- What else to know: Eight categories, such as best original score, have been cut from the live show, which has caused controversy.
