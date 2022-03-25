It’s bad timing: Another wave of infections driven by the omicron subvariant, BA.2, may be on its way, but only 44% of Americans have received booster shots.

6

What are these chemicals? PFAS, polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances, which do not break down naturally. They’ve been linked to a growing list of health problems.

7

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.