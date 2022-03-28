1

Talks between Russia and Ukraine will resume this week.

  • What to know: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he’s open to staying out of NATO — a key sticking point for Russia — in a potential peace deal. The two sides meet in Turkey.
  • Over the weekend: President Biden, in a speech in Poland, said Russian leader Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.” Biden clarified that he’s not pushing regime change, but the unplanned comment still caused shock waves.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife's hair during the Oscars on March 27. Smith won best actor for "King Richard." (Video: Allie Caren/The Washington Post, Photo: The Washington Post)
  • Why? Smith was angry over a joke Rock made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. He later apologized to the academy (but not Rock) while picking up his best actor award last night for “King Richard.”
  • What else to know: “CODA” made history as the first streaming film to win best picture; Jessica Chastain took home best actress. Check the complete list here.

President Biden will release his yearly budget proposal today.

  • The big item: A tax on the richest 700 Americans for the first time — a 20% minimum rate on all households worth more than $100 million.
  • What are its chances? A tax on the ultrawealthy like this has never passed before, and it’s not clear whether key Democrats will support it.
  • Why this proposal matters: It’s supposed to kick off the budget process in Congress.

A wildfire forced thousands to evacuate in Colorado this weekend.

  • The latest: Most of the 19,000 people displaced around Boulder were able to return yesterday, but crews are still working to contain the blaze.
  • Bigger picture: A record heat wave in the western U.S., combined with strong winds, fueled the fire. Death Valley, Calif., for example, hit 104 degrees this weekend.

Covid brain fog and “chemo brain” seem very similar.

  • The discovery: Brain inflammation in patients with long covid looks a lot like what some people suffer after cancer treatment, scientists say, opening the door for new potential treatments.
  • In other news: A second coronavirus vaccine booster shot could be authorized as soon as tomorrow for anyone 50 or older.

An ice shelf larger than New York City broke off Antarctica.

  • Why it’s worrying: This is the first time in over 40 years that scientists have recorded a major ice shelf collapse in eastern Antarctica, which is considered far less vulnerable to global warming than the west.
  • Other climate news: Warming oceans appear to have triggered a sixth massive bleaching event at the Great Barrier Reef in Australia — the fourth since 2016.

The men’s basketball Final Four is set.

  • Who made it? Duke (back for a 13th time under Coach Mike Krzyzewski); North Carolina (which beat Saint Peter’s, the tiny school that had a magical run); Kansas; and Villanova.
  • The schedule: Both semifinal games are Saturday. Duke faces in-state rival North Carolina, and Kansas plays Villanova.
  • In the women’s tournament: Two winners from tonight’s games will join South Carolina and Stanford in the Final Four.

And now ... are you still waiting to get your tax refund? Here’s what may be going on.

