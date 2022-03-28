- Why it’s worrying: This is the first time in over 40 years that scientists have recorded a major ice shelf collapse in eastern Antarctica, which is considered far less vulnerable to global warming than the west.
- Other climate news: Warming oceans appear to have triggered a sixth massive bleaching event at the Great Barrier Reef in Australia — the fourth since 2016.
The men’s basketball Final Four is set.
- Who made it? Duke (back for a 13th time under Coach Mike Krzyzewski); North Carolina (which beat Saint Peter’s, the tiny school that had a magical run); Kansas; and Villanova.
- The schedule: Both semifinal games are Saturday. Duke faces in-state rival North Carolina, and Kansas plays Villanova.
- In the women’s tournament: Two winners from tonight’s games will join South Carolina and Stanford in the Final Four.
And now ... are you still waiting to get your tax refund? Here’s what may be going on.
