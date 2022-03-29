1

Russia and Ukraine are holding peace talks in Turkey today.

  • Possible outcomes: Neither side is optimistic about a breakthrough. Ukraine has expressed hopes for a temporary cease-fire, but Russia warned it won’t be “indulging” Kyiv.
  • The context: Ukrainian forces have clawed back some territory in the north, U.S. officials said, but Russia appears to be intensifying attacks in the east and south.

2

A judge said Donald Trump probably broke the law over the 2020 election.

  • How? By trying to block Congress’s Jan. 6, 2021, certification of Joe Biden’s win, according to a ruling yesterday.
  • What this means: It adds more pressure for an investigation, but it doesn’t mean the former president will be charged with a crime.
  • The latest: White House records given to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack show a gap of more than 7 hours in Trump’s phone calls that day, new Post and CBS News reporting found.

3

A member of an infamous terrorist group goes on trial today.

  • Who is he? El Shafee Elsheikh was one of four Islamic State militants labeled the “Beatles” by their prisoners because of their British accents.
  • The charges: He’s accused of helping to capture and murder journalists and aid workers, including four Americans, in Syria. He was captured in 2018.
  • What to expect: The federal trial in Virginia should last four weeks. If convicted, Elsheikh faces life in prison.

4

An intense snowstorm led to a deadly 50-vehicle pileup in Pennsylvania.

5

A program covering covid treatment for the uninsured is winding down.

  • What’s happening? Health-care providers are no longer being reimbursed for coronavirus tests or care for those without health insurance. Next week, they’ll stop getting reimbursed for vaccinations.
  • What this means: The federal funding helped hospitals serve as a key safety net, especially in lower-income communities. That will start to disappear.
  • What to watch today: The FDA could authorize second booster shots for anyone 50 and older.

6

Younger women have started to close the pay gap in the U.S.

  • The numbers: Women under 30, on average, earn at least as much or more than men in D.C., New York, Los Angeles and 19 other major metro areas, according to a new analysis.
  • But gaps still exist: Nationwide, this group earns 93 cents for every dollar made by a comparable man, and the difference grows as women age and if they become mothers.

7

Will Smith apologized for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

  • Smith wrote last night on Instagram that his reaction to a joke Rock made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at Sunday’s event was unacceptable and inexcusable.”
  • What else to know: The academy said it would investigate and “explore further action and consequences.”

And now … anyone else have way too many subscriptions? Cut costs and try these free alternatives for watching, reading and more.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.