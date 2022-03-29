What’s happening? Health-care providers Health-care providers are no longer being reimbursed for coronavirus tests or care for those without health insurance. Next week, they’ll stop getting reimbursed for vaccinations.

What this means: The federal funding helped hospitals serve as a key safety net, especially in lower-income communities. That will start to disappear.

What to watch today: The FDA could authorize The FDA could authorize second booster shots for anyone 50 and older.

Younger women have started to close the pay gap in the U.S.

The numbers: Women under 30, on average, earn at least as much or more than men in D.C., New York, Los Angeles and 19 other major metro areas, Women under 30, on average, earn at least as much or more than men in D.C., New York, Los Angeles and 19 other major metro areas, according to a new analysis.

But gaps still exist: Nationwide, this group earns 93 cents for every dollar made by a comparable man, and the difference grows as women age and if they become mothers.

Will Smith apologized for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Smith wrote last night on Instagram that his reaction to a joke Rock made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at Sunday’s event on Instagram that his reaction to a joke Rock made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at Sunday’s event “ was unacceptable and inexcusable.”

What else to know: The academy said it would investigate and “explore further action and consequences.”

