1

Ukraine is doubtful about promises Russia made during peace talks.

  • What Russia proposed: To drastically reduce attacks on two Ukrainian cities, Kyiv and Chernihiv, but both reported strikes overnight. Ukrainian officials said Russia could be buying time while it rotates its troops.
  • On the ground: More than 4 million people, about 10% of Ukraine’s pre-war population, have now fled the country, the U.N. said.

2

Older adults can get a second coronavirus booster shot as soon as today.

  • The details: People 50 and over, as well as those who are immunocompromised, are eligible for another dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, the FDA and CDC said yesterday.
  • What makes this complicated: The evidence supporting a second booster is mixed. But the hope is to increase protection against severe illness.
  • More CDC guidance: If you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should consider a Pfizer or Moderna booster for better protection.

3

Lynching is now a federal hate crime.

  • President Biden signed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act yesterday after similar bills failed nearly 200 times.
  • Why this matters: More than 4,000 people, mostly African Americans, were reported lynched from 1882 to 1968, many without consequences.
  • What is lynching? Historically, it was defined as mob hangings but can also include killings, based on race, meant to create terror.

4

Facebook paid a Republican consulting firm to make TikTok look bad.

  • How? It portrayed the fast-growing video app as a danger to American children and society, according to emails shared with The Post.
  • One example: The firm blamed TikTok for spreading the destructive “devious licks” challenge. Rumors of the challenge actually started on Facebook.
  • Why would Facebook do this? It’s losing users, and TikTok — where teens spend more time — is a major competitor.

5

MIT is bringing back admissions testing requirements.

  • Potential students will have to submit SAT or ACT scores again, the school said this week. It had dropped the requirement during the pandemic.
  • Why this matters: The tests are controversial because students with wealthier backgrounds tend to do better, and MIT is one of the first elite universities to abandon the growing test-optional movement.

6

Hackers stole over $600 million in cryptocurrency from a video game.

  • The details: The popular Axie Infinity was hacked last week. Players spend crypto to buy NFTs — unique tokens that can be traced back to a user — in order to enter the game.
  • This is one of the largest crypto-thefts — a crime becoming more common as digital currencies grow in popularity.

7

The longest single spaceflight for an American ends today.

  • The latest: NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei undocked from the International Space Station this morning after spending a record 355 days in space.
  • What to expect: Vande Hei will return to Earth with two Russian cosmonauts today. NASA said it’s still working well with Russia despite the war in Ukraine.

John Taylor contributed to today’s briefing.

