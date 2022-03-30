- Potential students will have to submit SAT or ACT scores again, the school said this week. It had dropped the requirement during the pandemic.
- Why this matters: The tests are controversial because students with wealthier backgrounds tend to do better, and MIT is one of the first elite universities to abandon the growing test-optional movement.
Hackers stole over $600 million in cryptocurrency from a video game.
- The details: The popular Axie Infinity was hacked last week. Players spend crypto to buy NFTs — unique tokens that can be traced back to a user — in order to enter the game.
- This is one of the largest crypto-thefts — a crime becoming more common as digital currencies grow in popularity.
The longest single spaceflight for an American ends today.
- The latest: NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei undocked from the International Space Station this morning after spending a record 355 days in space.
- What to expect: Vande Hei will return to Earth with two Russian cosmonauts today. NASA said it’s still working well with Russia despite the war in Ukraine.
And now … Marvel’s next series premieres today on Disney Plus: Here’s what to know about “Moon Knight.”
John Taylor contributed to today’s briefing.
