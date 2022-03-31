The plan: To send out To send out 1 million barrels a day from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve for several months.

Why? The Biden administration is trying to lower gas prices, which have risen sharply since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the effect this will have isn’t immediately clear.

4

Pregnant people seem to have a higher risk of covid breakthrough.

The finding: Even those vaccinated against the coronavirus are nearly twice as likely to get covid-19 as people who aren’t pregnant, according to Even those vaccinated against the coronavirus are nearly twice as likely to get covid-19 as people who aren’t pregnant, according to a large new study

Why it’s significant: Pregnant people appear to have less protection from the virus than many patients with serious medical problems. Experts recommend taking extra precautions, such as distancing and wearing masks.

5

The U.S. plans to lift a pandemic-era restriction on immigration.

The policy: Title 42 allows the government to send migrants back to their home countries right after they’re caught by the Border Patrol.

Why that makes a difference: Migrants under this system Migrants under this system can’t request asylum proceedings , which would let them live in the U.S. while their cases go through the courts.

Timeline: The controversial policy is expected to be The controversial policy is expected to be phased out by May.

6

Will Smith refused to leave the Oscars after the slap, the academy said.

New details: The academy The academy warned last night that it could take disciplinary action against Smith for hitting Chris Rock onstage after he made a joke about Smith’s wife during Sunday’s ceremony.

Rock’s reaction: At a show last night, the comedian At a show last night, the comedian said he’s “still kind of processing” what happened.

7

The Hubble telescope detected the most distant star ever seen.

What to know: Earendel — which means “morning star” — formed less than a billion years after the big bang, when the universe began expanding, according to Earendel — which means “morning star” — formed less than a billion years after the big bang, when the universe began expanding, according to a new report

The new Webb telescope, which is more powerful than Hubble, will take a look, too, and give scientists a better understanding of the discovery.

And now … for our last Women’s History Month crossword puzzle: If you’ve read bell hooks, you may know the answer to one of this week’s clues.