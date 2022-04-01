- All 3 billion letters of our genetic code have been sequenced, scientists announced yesterday. The last breakthrough happened in 2003, when it was 92% mapped.
- What this means: The new sections could give scientists insight into some diseases people are born with, as well as aging. And the mapping technology may lead to a new era in personalized medicine.
7
March Madness continues with the Final Four (times 2) this weekend.
- Tonight: In the women’s basketball tournament, South Carolina plays Louisville at 7 p.m. Eastern time and Stanford faces Connecticut at 9:30 p.m. The championship is Sunday.
- Tomorrow: In the men’s tournament, Kansas plays Villanova at 6:09 p.m. and Duke faces North Carolina at 8:49 p.m. The championship is Monday.
And now … what to make this weekend: These six perfect spring recipes. What to listen to: These contenders for best album at the Grammys (which are Sunday night).
