1

More civilians are expected to evacuate from a hard-hit Ukrainian city.

  • Mariupol, a southern port city, has borne the brunt of Russia’s invasion and brutal tactics it used in Syria. At least 100,000 people may still be trapped there.
  • In the north: Russia appeared to pull troops out of the Chernobyl nuclear plant and away from Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital. But officials say Russia could be repositioning rather than de-escalating.
  • What else to watch: Peace talks are expected to resume online today.

We value your feedback: Help us improve The 7

2

Senators reached a breakthrough on covid funding.

  • The latest: A $10 billion pact to keep funding coronavirus vaccines, treatments and research was tentatively agreed to yesterday after a weeks-long standoff. A vote could happen next week.
  • The details: It’s less than half the money the White House wanted and would slash plans to help vaccinate millions around the world.

3

Teen mental health has been hit hard during the pandemic.

  • The numbers: More than 4 in 10 teens said they feel “persistently sad or hopeless” in a new CDC survey.
  • Who’s most affected? Nearly half of LGBTQ teens and 1 in 4 girls said they had contemplated suicide, while a majority of Asian American and Black students said they had been mistreated because of their race or ethnicity.
  • What can be done? The CDC suggested several actions, including training teachers to help make schools less toxic for vulnerable teens.

4

Two Amazon union votes are going down to the wire.

  • The latest: Amazon warehouses in Alabama and New York voted on whether to unionize, but the results are too close to call.
  • It’s a big moment: If either warehouse votes yes, it would be the first successful unionization effort at Amazon. (The company’s founder, Jeff Bezos, owns The Post.)

5

Census details on millions of Americans from 1950 are now online.

  • What’s happening? Names, addresses, family information and more were released today after 72 years, the length of time required by a privacy law.
  • This data, which you can search here and should be immediately available on sites like ancestry.com, is the last of its kind. After 1950, census questions became less detailed.

6

Scientists finally mapped the full human genome.

  • All 3 billion letters of our genetic code have been sequenced, scientists announced yesterday. The last breakthrough happened in 2003, when it was 92% mapped.
  • What this means: The new sections could give scientists insight into some diseases people are born with, as well as aging. And the mapping technology may lead to a new era in personalized medicine.

7

March Madness continues with the Final Four (times 2) this weekend.

And now … what to make this weekend: These six perfect spring recipes. What to listen to: These contenders for best album at the Grammys (which are Sunday night).

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.