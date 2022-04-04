1

Signs of a massacre in Ukraine have sparked widespread outrage.

  • Images showing bodies lining the streets of Bucha, a suburb of Ukraine’s capital, and what appeared to be mass graves, surfaced over the weekend.
  • The response: Ukraine is asking for a war-crimes investigation, and the U.S. and Europe are weighing even more sanctions on Russia.
  • On the ground: Russian troops appear to be shifting toward the country’s south and east, setting the stage for an new phase of the war.

2

President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee may be confirmed this week.

  • The timeline: A Senate committee is scheduled to vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination today and a final confirmation vote could happen Thursday or Friday.
  • What to expect: Today’s vote probably will be split along party lines, but at least one Republican (Sen. Susan Collins) has said she’ll support Jackson in the full chamber’s vote.
  • Who is Jackson? A federal judge with experience as a public defender who would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

3

Six were killed and 12 hurt in a California mass shooting yesterday.

  • What happened? Multiple shooters fired in downtown Sacramento early yesterday morning, police said. That area is packed with bars and clubs.
  • What we know: No arrests have been made. Police are still trying to figure out what sparked the shooting and who’s responsible.

4

Allies of Donald Trump are pushing states to get rid of voting machines.

  • What’s going on? Bills that would require ballots to be hand-counted have been proposed in at least six states. None of the legislation has passed, but some smaller towns are considering similar proposals.
  • What this shows: There’s increasing pressure on Republicans to endorse the false claim (tied to the 2020 election) that voting machines are unreliable.
  • Other news: The former president endorsed Sarah Palin’s run for Alaska’s lone congressional seat.

5

Long-covid patients are leading a revolution in medical research.

  • The idea: Thousands of patients are sharing real-time data about their symptoms online.
  • Why it’s important: It’s helping researchers identify common themes quickly and could speed the process of finding better treatments for the estimated 7.7 to 23 million Americans who are still dealing with symptoms weeks or months after getting coronavirus infections.

6

South Carolina won the NCAA women’s basketball championship.

7

Jon Batiste ruled the Grammys last night.

