- The idea: Thousands of patients are sharing real-time data about their symptoms online.
- Why it’s important: It’s helping researchers identify common themes quickly and could speed the process of finding better treatments for the estimated 7.7 to 23 million Americans who are still dealing with symptoms weeks or months after getting coronavirus infections.
6
South Carolina won the NCAA women’s basketball championship.
- The game: The Gamecocks defeated Connecticut 64-49 last night in Minneapolis to take home their second national title.
- Tonight: North Carolina, which beat Duke in an epic Final Four game on Saturday, plays Kansas for the men’s championship at 9:20 p.m. Eastern time.
7
Jon Batiste ruled the Grammys last night.
- The prizes: Batiste, best known as Stephen Colbert’s bandleader, took home five awards, including album of the year. Olivia Rodrigo won three. (Find all the winners here.)
- The highlights: BTS sent the crowd into a frenzy with a heist-themed version of “Butter,” and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise appearance.
