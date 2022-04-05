1

The U.S. is predicting a long fight in eastern Ukraine.

Russian-held areas and troop movement

BELARUS

RUSSIA

POL.

Chernihiv

Separatist-

controlled

area

Kyiv

Lviv

Kharkiv

UKRAINE

Mariupol

Odessa

ROMANIA

200 MILES

Control areas as of April 4

Sources: Institute for the Study of War,

AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting

THE WASHINGTON POST

  • Where things stand: Russian forces have retreated from Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, and are probably moving to the critical Donbas region.
  • What this means: Russia appears to be revising its strategy but still wants to “weaken Ukraine as much as possible,” U.S. officials said.
  • An increasing focus on war crimes: U.S. and Europe leaders promised to hold Russia accountable over civilian killings in Bucha, near Kyiv.

2

Two more Republicans backed Biden’s Supreme Court nominee.

  • The latest: Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney yesterday became the second and third GOP senators to announce support for Ketanji Brown Jackson.
  • What it means: Jackson has a clear path to be confirmed as the Supreme Court’s 116th justice — and its first Black woman.
  • What’s next? A final confirmation vote could take place as soon as Thursday.

3

U.N. scientists released another grim climate report.

  • The key takeaway: The world needs to cut yearly greenhouse gas emissions almost in half in the next eight years to avoid catastrophic global warming.
  • Is this possible? Yes, but it would require drastic changes, like speeding up the switch to renewable energy, making buildings more efficient and more.
  • About the report: It’s the third in a series. The first two covered the science of climate change and the growing impact of climate disasters.

4

Police made an arrest after the Sacramento mass shooting.

  • What happened? Six people were killed and at least 12 injured in the city’s downtown nightclub district early Sunday morning. The motive remains unclear.
  • The latest: Dandrae Martin, 26, was arrested as a “related suspect” yesterday and charged with assault and illegal possession of a firearm. Officials said there were at least two shooters.

5

Millions of Americans are caring for loved ones instead of working.

  • It’s the second-largest factor keeping people — at least 6.6 million as of last month — out of the workforce right now. (The No. 1 reason is early retirement.)
  • Why? A shortage of health-care workers and other factors forced many people, often women, to take charge of caring for aging parents and others during the pandemic.

6

Kansas won its fourth NCAA basketball title last night.

  • The game: The Jayhawks pulled off the biggest comeback in championship game history, beating North Carolina 72-69 after scoring 47 points in a thrilling second half.
  • The capper: David McCormack hit two crucial baskets in the final 81 seconds to give Kansas the lead for good.

7

Six million people united and divided to create a massive Internet artwork.

  • The rules: Reddit’s r/Place project, an April Fools’ experiment that ended last night, was an open digital canvas where each user could post one pixel every five minutes.
  • What it looks like: Different fandoms worked together to keep or grow their contributions. The result is a 72 million-pixel collage including a Ukrainian flag, a marijuana leaf and, momentarily, a big, black blob.

And now … if you’re curious about trying to live more sustainably: Here’s what a week in the life of an environmental educator looks like.

