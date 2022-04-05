The game: The Jayhawks pulled off The Jayhawks pulled off the biggest comeback in championship game history, beating North Carolina 72-69 after scoring 47 points in a thrilling second half.

The capper: David McCormack David McCormack hit two crucial baskets in the final 81 seconds to give Kansas the lead for good.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

7

Six million people united and divided to create a massive Internet artwork.

The rules: Reddit’s r/Place project, an April Fools’ experiment that ended last night, was an open digital canvas where each user could post one pixel every five minutes.

What it looks like: Different fandoms worked together to keep or grow their contributions. The result is a Different fandoms worked together to keep or grow their contributions. The result is a 72 million-pixel collage including a Ukrainian flag, a marijuana leaf and, momentarily, a big, black blob.

And now … if you’re curious about trying to live more sustainably: Here’s what a week in the life of an environmental educator looks like.