Wednesday briefing: Ukraine’s plea for help; Oklahoma abortion bill; severe storms; trouble at Trump’s social network; and more

1
World leaders are under pressure to do more for Ukraine.
- The plea: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky showed a graphic video to the United Nations yesterday and told leaders they must punish Russia for what he described as war crimes carried out by its troops.
- Coming today: The Biden administration will announce a ban on new investments in Russia, among other sanctions. And NATO foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels to discuss what more can be done to support Ukraine and end the fighting.
2
Oklahoma lawmakers passed a bill to make performing an abortion illegal.
- The details: The Republican bill would make it a felony punishable by 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.
- What’s next? The measure goes to Gov. Kevin Stitt, who has said he’s open to signing antiabortion legislation. It would take effect this summer.
- Bigger picture: Many Republican lawmakers are trying to pass abortion restrictions — we’re tracking these bills here — because the Supreme Court could end or limit the right to abortion this year.
3
Millions more families could be eligible for healthcare.gov plans next year.
- Why? The Biden administration is tweaking a rule that keeps some families from buying Affordable Care Act plans, even when the cost of health insurance through work should qualify them.
- What’s next? The proposal, which changes how the ACA calculates eligibility, could go into effect Jan. 1.
- In other news: The White House is expected to announce as soon as today that it’s extending the pause on student loan payments.
4
Powerful storms tore through the Southeast yesterday.
- What happened? At least 38 tornadoes were reported from Mississippi to South Carolina, as well as damaging winds. At least one person died.
- Today’s forecast: Expect more severe weather in the South, especially parts of Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
5
The U.S. plans to ban a deadly type of asbestos.
- What to know: “White asbestos” is linked to 40,000 U.S. deaths a year. It’s still being used despite decades of research showing it causes cancer.
- Who uses it? Chlorine manufacturers and companies that make braking systems and flexible sealing material.
- Next step: Finalizing the EPA’s proposed rule, which will take at least another year.
6
Tiger Woods said he plans to play in the Masters this week.
Donald Trump’s social network, Truth Social, is falling apart.
