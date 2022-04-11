The 7The 7

Monday briefing: Russia strikes eastern Ukraine; Texas abortion charges dropped; nasal coronavirus vaccines; and more

By Jamie Ross
Today at 6:30 a.m. EDT
By Jamie Ross
Today at 6:30 a.m. EDT
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

Russian forces bombarded several towns in eastern Ukraine yesterday.

  • What happened? An airport was destroyed and several civilian targets were damaged.
  • What this shows: The war is headed toward a pivotal phase. Ukraine asked for more weapons from Western leaders to help it fight an expected assault in the east.
  • Later today: Russian President Vladimir Putin will see Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Moscow, his first face-to-face meeting with a European leader since the invasion.

2

The next coronavirus vaccine could be a nasal spray.

  • The idea: Some scientists think a squirt of droplets up people’s nostrils could help block infections — and limit spread — by creating a wall of immunity in the airways, where viruses take hold.
  • Next steps: A switch from shots to nasal sprays is unlikely to happen this year. Development is in its early stages, and researchers say they lack funding for a rapid rollout.

3

Murder charges over an abortion in Texas will be dropped.

  • What happened? Lizelle Herrera, 26, was detained last week after what authorities described as a “self-induced abortion.”
  • The latest: The district attorney’s office said yesterday that it intended to dismiss the case after deciding it was “not a criminal matter.”
  • The bigger picture: Republican-led states such as Texas are pushing a flurry of antiabortion bills ahead of a Supreme Court decision that could overturn or weaken the right to abortion.

4

Elon Musk won’t join Twitter’s board after all.

  • It’s a reversal of last week’s announcement that the Tesla CEO would join the social media company’s board after he bought a 9.2% stake.
  • Why? Twitter said last night that Musk made the decision, but employees had expressed concerns about the outspoken billionaire’s involvement.

5

France’s president held off a challenge from the far right, for now.

  • The latest: With 97% of votes counted yesterday, Emmanuel Macron led with 28% of the vote share. Nationalist leader Marine Le Pen clinched second place.
  • What’s next? The two candidates will compete in a runoff election April 24. A victory for Le Pen would mark the first far-right presidency in French history.

6

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial starts today.

  • The background: In 2019, Depp sued Heard, his ex-wife, over an op-ed published in The Post, saying she falsely implied he was a domestic abuser. Heard later countersued Depp, saying he defamed her by calling her abuse allegations a hoax.
  • What to expect: A jury in Virginia will hear claims from both actors. The trial could last at least six weeks.

7

Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1-ranked golfer, won the Masters.

  • How he did it: The 25-year-old Texan took the lead Friday at Augusta National and never relinquished it, holding off Cameron Smith yesterday to win his first major championship.
  • Tiger Woods played all four rounds in his first tournament since a 2021 car crash but finished well off the lead in 47th place.

And now … setting up a password manager is a smart thing to do (and not as hard as you think): Here’s a helpful guide.

John Taylor contributed to today’s briefing.

