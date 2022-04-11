The 7 The 7 Monday briefing: Russia strikes eastern Ukraine; Texas abortion charges dropped; nasal coronavirus vaccines; and more Loading... (Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

Share this story

1 Russian forces bombarded several towns in eastern Ukraine yesterday. What happened? An airport was destroyed and An airport was destroyed and several civilian targets were damaged.

What this shows: The war is headed toward a pivotal phase. Ukraine asked for more weapons from Western leaders to help it fight an expected assault in the east.

Later today: Russian President Vladimir Putin will see Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Moscow, his Russian President Vladimir Putin will see Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Moscow, his first face-to-face meeting with a European leader since the invasion. 2 The next coronavirus vaccine could be a nasal spray. The idea: Some scientists think a squirt of droplets up people’s nostrils Some scientists think a squirt of droplets up people’s nostrils could help block infections — and limit spread — by creating a wall of immunity in the airways, where viruses take hold.

Next steps: A switch from shots to nasal sprays is unlikely to happen this year. Development is in its early stages, and researchers say they lack funding for a rapid rollout. 3 Murder charges over an abortion in Texas will be dropped. What happened? Lizelle Herrera, 26, was detained last week after what authorities described as a “self-induced abortion.”

The latest: The district attorney’s office The district attorney’s office said yesterday that it intended to dismiss the case after deciding it was “not a criminal matter.”

The bigger picture: Republican-led states such as Texas are pushing a Republican-led states such as Texas are pushing a flurry of antiabortion bills ahead of a Supreme Court decision that could overturn or weaken the right to abortion. Advertisement 4 Elon Musk won’t join Twitter’s board after all. It’s a reversal of last week’s announcement that the Tesla CEO would join the social media company’s board after he bought a 9.2% stake.

Why? Twitter said last night that Twitter said last night that Musk made the decision , but employees had expressed concerns about the outspoken billionaire’s involvement. 5 France’s president held off a challenge from the far right, for now.

The latest: With 97% of votes counted yesterday, Emmanuel Macron led with 28% of the vote share. Nationalist leader Marine Le Pen clinched second place.

What’s next? The two candidates will compete in The two candidates will compete in a runoff election April 24. A victory for Le Pen would mark the first far-right presidency in French history.

6

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial starts today.

The background: In 2019, Depp sued Heard, his ex-wife, over In 2019, Depp sued Heard, his ex-wife, over an op-ed published in The Post , saying she falsely implied he was a domestic abuser. Heard later countersued Depp, saying he defamed her by calling her abuse allegations a hoax.

What to expect: A jury in Virginia will hear claims from both actors. The trial could last at least six weeks.

Advertisement

7

Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1-ranked golfer, won the Masters.

How he did it: The 25-year-old Texan took the lead Friday at Augusta National and never relinquished it, holding off Cameron Smith yesterday to The 25-year-old Texan took the lead Friday at Augusta National and never relinquished it, holding off Cameron Smith yesterday to win his first major championship

Tiger Woods played all four rounds in his first tournament since a 2021 car crash but in his first tournament since a 2021 car crash but finished well off the lead in 47th place.

And now … setting up a password manager is a smart thing to do (and not as hard as you think): Here’s a helpful guide.

John Taylor contributed to today’s briefing.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

GiftOutline Gift Article