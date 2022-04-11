Monday briefing: Russia strikes eastern Ukraine; Texas abortion charges dropped; nasal coronavirus vaccines; and more

1
Russian forces bombarded several towns in eastern Ukraine yesterday.
- What happened? An airport was destroyed and several civilian targets were damaged.
- What this shows: The war is headed toward a pivotal phase. Ukraine asked for more weapons from Western leaders to help it fight an expected assault in the east.
- Later today: Russian President Vladimir Putin will see Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Moscow, his first face-to-face meeting with a European leader since the invasion.
The next coronavirus vaccine could be a nasal spray.
- The idea: Some scientists think a squirt of droplets up people’s nostrils could help block infections — and limit spread — by creating a wall of immunity in the airways, where viruses take hold.
- Next steps: A switch from shots to nasal sprays is unlikely to happen this year. Development is in its early stages, and researchers say they lack funding for a rapid rollout.
Murder charges over an abortion in Texas will be dropped.
- What happened? Lizelle Herrera, 26, was detained last week after what authorities described as a “self-induced abortion.”
- The latest: The district attorney’s office said yesterday that it intended to dismiss the case after deciding it was “not a criminal matter.”
- The bigger picture: Republican-led states such as Texas are pushing a flurry of antiabortion bills ahead of a Supreme Court decision that could overturn or weaken the right to abortion.
Elon Musk won’t join Twitter’s board after all.
- It’s a reversal of last week’s announcement that the Tesla CEO would join the social media company’s board after he bought a 9.2% stake.
- Why? Twitter said last night that Musk made the decision, but employees had expressed concerns about the outspoken billionaire’s involvement.
France’s president held off a challenge from the far right, for now.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial starts today.
Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1-ranked golfer, won the Masters.
