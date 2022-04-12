The 7 The 7 Tuesday briefing: How Putin misjudged Ukraine; Philadelphia’s mask mandate; new plan to lower gas prices; and more Loading... (Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1 Vladimir Putin’s arrogance made him misjudge Ukraine, Western officials say. What went wrong? U.S. and European officials U.S. and European officials said the Russian president rushed into Ukraine without consulting his top military commanders, leading to a botched invasion.

The result: Putin is focusing his military campaign on Ukraine’s east in what is widely seen as “Plan B” after he failed to topple Ukraine’s government or take its biggest cities.

What’s next? troops in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region as it prepares further attacks, the U.S. said yesterday. Russia is reinforcing troops in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region as it prepares further attacks, the U.S. said yesterday. 2 Philadelphia is the first major U.S. city to bring back a mask mandate. The announcement: Indoor Indoor masking returns April 18 , just over a month after the city — like many across the nation — dropped its mask rules.

Why? Coronavirus case numbers are rising again, driven in part by the Coronavirus case numbers are rising again, driven in part by the BA.2 variant . But they remain far lower than they were during the peak of the omicron surge in January. 3 The White House has a new plan to lower gas prices. The details: The EPA is suspending air pollution rules to allow a blended biofuel to be sold this summer, President Biden The EPA is suspending air pollution rules to allow a blended biofuel to be sold this summer, President Biden will announce today, saying it can help people save 10 cents on a gallon of gas.

Some good news: The average gas price is lower than a month ago, and supply chain bottlenecks are easing.

Later today: A report is expected to show that inflation continued to surge in March. Advertisement 4 About 20,000 people fled violence in one Mexican state in the past year. What’s happening? Criminal groups are Criminal groups are battling for control over territory, forcing people to flee from Michoacán and other states. Cartels have torched businesses, planted land mines and launched bombs from drones.

The effect: More people escaping this violence are arriving at the southern U.S. border. Mexico’s Senate is considering legislation to offer humanitarian aid to victims. 5 The Great Plains is at risk of another devastating drought.

The details: Seventy percent of the Southern Plains Seventy percent of the Southern Plains is already experiencing severe drought. That’s up from just 7% six months ago — and it’s expected to get worse.

Why it’s important: Farmers have abandoned a large amount of winter wheat, affecting supply across the nation. And the risk of wildfires is rising.

6

Eight teams are fighting for the final four spots in the NBA playoffs.

7

Your next American Airlines flight could be on a bus.

The idea: The airline is launching a plan to The airline islaunching a plan to provide travelers with bus connections between large and small airports. People will check in and clear security as normal, then board a bus instead of a plane.

What’s behind this? A pilot shortage has forced airlines to focus on larger airports and more-profitable routes, experts say, A pilot shortage has forced airlines to focus on larger airports and more-profitable routes, experts say, at the expense of less-popular destinations.

And now … it’s a big month for lovers of mystery books. Here’s a list of the best ones around.

John Taylor contributed to today’s briefing.

