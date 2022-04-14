Thursday briefing: 50 days of war in Ukraine; Brooklyn shooting suspect arrested; Texas truck chaos; TikTok censorship; and more

1
The war in Ukraine reached its 50th day with no end in sight.
- Discussions of the conflict on Russian state TV have grown more extreme, featuring calls for concentration camps and plans to “reeducate” Ukrainians.
- The latest: Russia acknowledged severe damage to one of its Black Sea missile cruisers. Ukraine took credit for stopping the ship, which was evacuated, but Moscow blamed a fire.
2
A suspect in the Brooklyn subway attack was arrested yesterday.
- What we know: Frank R. James, 62, filled a subway car with smoke and shot 10 people before fleeing the scene Tuesday, officials said. He has been charged with a federal terrorism offense and could face life in prison.
- The capture: Police said they received several tips before the arrest — including one they believe came from James, who said he was at a McDonald’s in the East Village.
3
Texas truck inspections have left drivers stuck in traffic for 30 hours.
- What’s going on? Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced the additional inspections of all commercial vehicles entering from Mexico last week, accusing the Biden administration of not doing enough to stop drugs and criminals.
- The result: Fresh fruits and vegetables, auto parts and other products are caught in the traffic jams, which could drive up prices. Some truckers said their livelihoods are being put at risk.
4
The mask mandate for air travel and public transit was extended.
- New deadline: Passengers on buses, trains and airlines will be required to wear masks at least through May 3, the CDC said yesterday, citing the rise of coronavirus cases.
- How we got here: The rules have been in place since February 2021, shortly after President Biden took office. They’ve been extended several times — the next deadline was April 18.
5
North Carolina removed a former top Trump aide from its voter rolls.
Tenants are getting slammed with rent increases.
TikTok created a censored version just for Russians.
And now … plan the perfect end to your holiday meal: Here are 6 dessert recipes fit for Easter.
John Taylor contributed to today’s briefing.
