Friday briefing: Russian setbacks in Ukraine; more abortion restrictions; Elon Musk’s Twitter saga; NBA playoffs; and more

1
Russia has faced a week of setbacks in Ukraine.
- The latest one: The flagship of its Black Sea fleet sank yesterday after a Ukrainian attack, U.S. officials confirmed.
- In the past seven days: Ukraine recaptured a Russia ally; and two key countries, Finland and Sweden, stepped up efforts to join the U.S.-led NATO alliance.
- What’s next? Russian forces are gearing up for fresh attacks in Ukraine’s south and east.
2
Two more states passed sweeping abortion restrictions.
3
A police killing of an unarmed Black man in Michigan is being investigated.
- What happened: A police officer in Grand Rapids shot Patrick Lyoya, 26, in the head during an April 4 traffic stop. Video footage of the incident was released Wednesday.
- The reaction: “My son has been killed like an animal,” Lyoya’s father said yesterday. Police officials at the state and local level are investigating.
4
Trucks are still stopped for miles at Texas’s border with Mexico.
- What’s happening? Gov. Greg Abbott instituted cumbersome new border inspections, delaying deliveries of fresh fruits, vegetables and other goods.
- The latest: Abbott has started to make deals with individual Mexican states — two so far — to roll back the inspections, as long as they agree to certain security measures.
5
No-knock raids have become increasingly common in the U.S.
- What are they? A dangerous and intrusive police tactic. Special warrants let officers force their way into homes unannounced and have left scores of people dead or injured, often over small amounts of drugs.
- The numbers: Tens of thousands happen every year, experts said. Judges who are expected to limit these warrants rarely question police, a Post investigation found.
6
Elon Musk escalated his plans for Twitter yesterday.
The NBA playoff season starts tomorrow.
