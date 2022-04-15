The 7The 7

Friday briefing: Russian setbacks in Ukraine; more abortion restrictions; Elon Musk’s Twitter saga; NBA playoffs; and more

By Tess Homan
John Taylor
 
Today at 6:35 a.m. EDT
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

Russia has faced a week of setbacks in Ukraine.

  • The latest one: The flagship of its Black Sea fleet sank yesterday after a Ukrainian attack, U.S. officials confirmed.
  • In the past seven days: Ukraine recaptured a Russia ally; and two key countries, Finland and Sweden, stepped up efforts to join the U.S.-led NATO alliance.
  • What’s next? Russian forces are gearing up for fresh attacks in Ukraine’s south and east.

2

Two more states passed sweeping abortion restrictions.

3

A police killing of an unarmed Black man in Michigan is being investigated.

  • What happened: A police officer in Grand Rapids shot Patrick Lyoya, 26, in the head during an April 4 traffic stop. Video footage of the incident was released Wednesday.
  • The reaction: “My son has been killed like an animal,” Lyoya’s father said yesterday. Police officials at the state and local level are investigating.

4

Trucks are still stopped for miles at Texas’s border with Mexico.

  • What’s happening? Gov. Greg Abbott instituted cumbersome new border inspections, delaying deliveries of fresh fruits, vegetables and other goods.
  • The latest: Abbott has started to make deals with individual Mexican states — two so far — to roll back the inspections, as long as they agree to certain security measures.

5

No-knock raids have become increasingly common in the U.S.

  • What are they? A dangerous and intrusive police tactic. Special warrants let officers force their way into homes unannounced and have left scores of people dead or injured, often over small amounts of drugs.
  • The numbers: Tens of thousands happen every year, experts said. Judges who are expected to limit these warrants rarely question police, a Post investigation found.

6

Elon Musk escalated his plans for Twitter yesterday.

  • The Tesla CEO offered to buy the social media company for about $43 billion and said he has a backup plan if that fails.
  • How realistic is this? He can “technically” afford it — but Musk also has a history of making big promises that don’t always become reality.
  • How we got here: Musk became Twitter’s largest investor last week, then declined an offer to join its board. He’s one of the site’s most popular users and critics.

7

The NBA playoff season starts tomorrow.

  • What to know: There are two more games tonight (Atlanta at Cleveland and New Orleans at the L.A. Clippers) to finalize the 16 teams headed to the postseason. Four series tip off tomorrow.
  • Who to watch: The Milwaukee Bucks (last year’s champion), the Phoenix Suns (last year’s runner-up), plus the Miami Heat and the surging Boston Celtics — all of whom play Sunday.

And now … what to watch this weekend: the latest Fantastic Beasts Harry Potter prequel. Plus, on Netflix: Barack Obama’s “Our Great National Parks” series.

