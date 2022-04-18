Monday briefing: Last stand for a key city in Ukraine; deadly Airbnb shooting; Tax Day; Boston Marathon; and more

1
Russia is poised to take over the port city of Mariupol.
- What’s happening: Ukrainian forces defied Russian demands to surrender yesterday, but the situation looks bleak.
- Why Mariupol is a key battleground: The area provides strategically important access to the Black Sea and beyond.
- What else to know: Officials say at least seven people were killed by missile strikes on Lviv this morning, the first wartime deaths in the western city near Poland.
2
There was a deadly shooting at a party in a Pittsburgh Airbnb.
- The details: Over 90 shots were fired early yesterday, killing two boys under 18 and injuring at least eight other people, according to police. Many of the 200 people there were underage.
- What happened? A fight broke out before the gunshots started, police said, and they believe there were multiple shooters. No one has been arrested.
3
Crime is rising on public transportation across the country.
- It’s a growing trend: Last week’s shooting on a New York subway train is the latest example, but there has been a string of high-profile incidents this year.
- What’s behind this? Some of it is tied to a wider spike in crime in the U.S., experts say, as well as the fact that many trains and stations are emptier than they used to be.
4
Your taxes are due today.
- The fine print: If you owe money, the payment needs to go out today (or tomorrow, if you live in Maine or Massachusetts); if not, there’s no penalty to get an extension and file later.
- How to file: If you’re expecting a refund, filing electronically is the fastest way to get it. You can do that through the IRS’s Free File Fillable Forms or services like TurboTax, although those have privacy trade-offs.
5
Public libraries are becoming the next censorship battleground.
- What’s happening? Conservative activists in several states, including Texas, Montana and Louisiana, have teamed up with politicians to remove books and cut library boards.
- Why? They’re building on a movement that started in schools, going after books that deal with race, sex, gender and other subjects they consider inappropriate.
6
A bird flu has spread to 27 states, driving up the cost of eggs.
30,000 people will run the 126th Boston Marathon this morning.
And now … are you bad at texting? Here are the rules for 2022.
John Taylor contributed to today’s briefing.
