Wednesday briefing: How to think about masking now; siege in Ukraine; student debt waiver; a miraculous flower; and more

Mask rules continued to drop yesterday.
Ukrainian forces in Mariupol aren’t surrendering.
- What’s happening: Troops and civilians in the strategic port city are holding out in a steel plant. Russia has told them to surrender by this morning or face a bitter end.
- What else to know: Multiple Western nations are sending Ukraine fighter jets, and the U.S. is set to announce around $800 million more in military aid soon.
Millions of people will move closer to student debt cancellation.
- The Biden administration is temporarily waiving the rules of income-driven repayment plans, giving around 3.6 million borrowers more credit toward loan forgiveness.
- Why? The plans cap monthly payments with the promise that the balance will be forgiven after 20 or 25 years, but service issues disrupted many of those timelines. The changes will show up in accounts by the end of 2022.
No one is on the hook for a wildfire’s 38 million tons of emissions.
- The background: In 2017, a megafire in Canada’s British Columbia churned into the atmosphere the equivalent of a year’s worth of pollution from more than 8 million cars.
- Why this matters: Canada isn’t counting these emissions toward its climate pledges, arguing that disasters like these are out of its control.
- It’s part of a larger problem: 13 billion tons of emissions could be underreported every year, The Post found.
Moderna has a new type of booster it wants to introduce this fall.
- What’s different? It combines different versions of the coronavirus in one shot. Test results released yesterday showed that it appears to modestly increase defenses against multiple variants.
- What this means: It’s a sign that this approach might work. But experts are waiting on more test results to see whether this type of shot could be part of a future vaccine strategy.
Cremation is now more popular than traditional burial in the U.S.
A flower thought to be extinct was found growing in Ecuador.
And now … does your office return feel weird? Here are some possible explanations.
