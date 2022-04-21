The 7The 7

Thursday briefing: Ukraine’s last foothold in key city; mask mandate ruling appealed; Trump walks out of interview; and more

By Jamie Ross
Today at 6:36 a.m. EDT
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

Ukraine is still holding on to its last foothold in Mariupol.

  • The latest from the key port city: Fighters and civilians holed up in a steel plant have refused to surrender to Russian forces. Russia said today it won’t attack the facility but will block anyone from escaping.
  • What else to know: Russia is expanding its campaign in eastern Ukraine, capturing several small towns.

2

The Biden administration will fight to reinstate the transit mask mandate.

  • The latest: The Justice Department said yesterday that it will appeal a ruling that abruptly ended the mandate on planes and other transportation this week.
  • Does this change anything? Not immediately. The battle could eventually end up in the Supreme Court, which has been skeptical of federal pandemic restrictions.
  • In other transit news: The FAA made its zero tolerance policy for unruly airline passengers, a growing pandemic problem, permanent.

3

Republicans keep suggesting gay rights defenders are grooming kids.

  • What’s going on? In recent weeks, politicians have stepped up baseless attacks on the LGBTQ community. In one fundraising email, a state senator accused a Democrat of wanting to “sexualize kindergartners.”
  • Why? They’re trying to rile voters up ahead of November’s midterm elections.
  • Bigger picture: This is part of a larger movement, which has included a wave of anti-LGBTQ bills nationwide.

4

Donald Trump ended an interview after being challenged on voter fraud.

5

Thousands of student loans could have been forgiven already.

  • The numbers: About 7,700 federal loans may have been eligible for cancellation since Sept. 1, 2020, according to a new report. Only 157 had been forgiven as of last June.
  • The problem: The Education Department hasn’t been accurately tracking some income-driven repayment plans that offer cancellation after 20 or 25 years, the report said.
  • What now? The Biden administration announced a new student loan forgiveness waiver Tuesday to address these failures.

6

Supply-chain issues aren’t the only reason food costs are up.

  • One huge factor: The war in Ukraine. It’s driving corn, fertilizer and meat prices up.
  • How? It’s complex. But one factor is a U.S. decision last week to allow high-ethanol content gasoline to be sold this summer. That means more corn will be used for fuel rather than animal feed.
  • What else? California’s drought, avian flu and more all mean prices are rising at rates not seen since the 1980s.

7

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II turns 96 today.

  • What to know: She’s her country’s longest-serving monarch, with big celebrations for her 70 years on the throne planned for June.
  • She’s had a significant year: The queen lost her husband last April and has had multiple health scares, including a mild case of the coronavirus in February.

And now … in honor of National Parks Week: Get ready to hit the trails with these exercise tips.

