Thursday briefing: Ukraine’s last foothold in key city; mask mandate ruling appealed; Trump walks out of interview; and more

1
Ukraine is still holding on to its last foothold in Mariupol.
- The latest from the key port city: Fighters and civilians holed up in a steel plant have refused to surrender to Russian forces. Russia said today it won’t attack the facility but will block anyone from escaping.
- What else to know: Russia is expanding its campaign in eastern Ukraine, capturing several small towns.
2
The Biden administration will fight to reinstate the transit mask mandate.
- The latest: The Justice Department said yesterday that it will appeal a ruling that abruptly ended the mandate on planes and other transportation this week.
- Does this change anything? Not immediately. The battle could eventually end up in the Supreme Court, which has been skeptical of federal pandemic restrictions.
- In other transit news: The FAA made its “zero tolerance” policy for unruly airline passengers, a growing pandemic problem, permanent.
3
Republicans keep suggesting gay rights defenders are grooming kids.
- What’s going on? In recent weeks, politicians have stepped up baseless attacks on the LGBTQ community. In one fundraising email, a state senator accused a Democrat of wanting to “sexualize kindergartners.”
- Why? They’re trying to rile voters up ahead of November’s midterm elections.
- Bigger picture: This is part of a larger movement, which has included a wave of anti-LGBTQ bills nationwide.
4
Donald Trump ended an interview after being challenged on voter fraud.
5
Thousands of student loans could have been forgiven already.
Supply-chain issues aren’t the only reason food costs are up.
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II turns 96 today.
