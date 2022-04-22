Friday briefing: Evidence of a mass grave in Ukraine; Florida’s fight with Disney; Kentucky abortion law; Earth Day; and more

1
New satellite images show a mass grave near Mariupol in Ukraine.
- The latest: Ukrainian officials believe there could be thousands buried there. Over 100,000 civilians remain trapped in the key port city, along with a final group of Ukrainian troops.
- What else to know: Russia’s new target, eastern Ukraine, has flatter, more open terrain. The U.S. is sending another round of weapons to meet Ukraine’s specific needs there.
2
Florida has moved to strip Walt Disney World’s special tax status.
- The Republican-led legislature yesterday passed a bill canceling a deal that essentially let Disney be its own local government at its theme park.
- Why? Gov. Ron DeSantis has been feuding with Disney because it opposed a law limiting how educators discuss LGBTQ issues with kids.
- What’s next? The bill, which DeSantis needs to sign, wouldn’t take effect until June 2023, but it could have billion-dollar implications.
3
Kentucky’s sweeping abortion law has been put on hold, for now.
- A federal judge issued a temporary order yesterday blocking a law passed last week that had stopped all abortions across the state.
- The impact: Kentucky’s two abortion clinics plan to reopen this week.
- Bigger picture: The law is part of a wave of antiabortion legislation being passed ahead of a Supreme Court decision that could roll back the right to abortion.
4
Audio shows Kevin McCarthy push for Trump to resign.
- When was this? Four days after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The House minority leader was on a call with Republican leadership.
- Why it matters: McCarthy has denied saying that President Donald Trump should step down after the riot. He publicly backed Trump again soon after the call.
5
There’s a mysterious cluster of hepatitis cases in kids.
France will vote in a presidential election runoff on Sunday.
We’re celebrating Earth Day today.
And now … what to watch this weekend: Nicolas Cage’s new movie “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” which our critic loved.
