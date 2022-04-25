Monday briefing: Defeat for France’s far-right; U.S. diplomats head back to Ukraine; Jon Stewart’s big night; and more

1
French President Emmanuel Macron won a second term.
- What happened? Macron got 59% of the vote in yesterday’s election, beating his far-right opponent Marine Le Pen to become the first French president to be reelected in 20 years.
- Why this matters: It will help keep Europe stable for the next five years. Le Pen, who has allied herself with Russian President Vladimir Putin, could have upended Western politics.
2
The U.S. is restarting diplomatic operations in Ukraine.
- The latest: Officials will return to the western city of Lviv as a step toward reopening the embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.
- It’s part of a show of support: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Kyiv yesterday and announced millions more in military funding.
- Of note: Austin said the U.S. wants to see Russia’s military “weakened,” so it can’t invade Ukraine again.
3
Lawmakers are back in Congress after a two-week break.
- What you’ll hear about: The $10 billion aid package for key coronavirus programs, which has been stuck in the Senate, confirmation of nominees for the Federal Reserve, the U.S. central bank and more.
- What else to know: The midterm elections are just over six months away, so Republicans and Democrats will be trying to boost their chances amid discontent over rising prices.
4
Another Amazon facility will hold a big union vote today.
- A Staten Island warehouse is deciding whether to become the second Amazon facility to unionize. (The company’s founder Jeff Bezos owns The Post.)
- Why this matters: It’s part of a growing labor movement in the tech industry. Apple had its first store file for unionization last week.
- How are companies responding? They’re putting workers under surveillance, forcing them to attend anti-union meetings and firing those who call them out.
5
An Air Force general was found guilty of sexual assault this weekend.
- The charges: Maj. Gen. William T. Cooley forcibly kissed a woman in 2018.
- Why this matters: Cooley is the first general officer in Air Force history to be criminally prosecuted, and the verdict breaks an “impenetrable barrier” protecting officers of high rank, experts say.
- What’s next? He faces dismissal and up to seven years in prison. His sentencing is today.
6
Jon Stewart entered comedy’s hall of fame last night.
The world’s most remote post office is hiring.
