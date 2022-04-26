Tuesday briefing: Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover; Ukraine’s chances of victory; Trump held in contempt; Facebook store; and more

1
Elon Musk will officially be Twitter’s new owner.
- The details: Twitter accepted the Tesla CEO’s offer to buy the social media platform for $44 billion yesterday.
- What this means: Musk thinks some of Twitter’s policies endanger free speech. He’ll have power over those policies and issues like the permanent ban of former president Donald Trump.
- How soon could things change? Probably not that quickly. The deal still needs to be finalized, which could take weeks or months.
2
A top U.S. official said Ukraine can win its war against Russia.
- The quote: This morning, a day after his trip to Ukraine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hosted a gathering of military leaders in Germany. He told them: “Ukraine clearly believes it can win. And so does everyone here.”
- Later today: Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet U.N. Secretary General António Guterres, who has promised to argue for an immediate cease-fire.
3
Trump was held in contempt of court yesterday.
- Why? The former president hasn’t turned over records for a New York investigation into whether he and the Trump Organization broke the law to get better loan rates and tax benefits.
- What’s next: Trump’s team claims the documents investigators want don’t exist, but the judge wants more proof. Trump plans to appeal the decision.
4
A woman on death row in Texas was given a stay of execution.
- The background: Melissa Lucio says she was wrongfully convicted of murder in the 2007 death of her toddler Mariah, and outrage has been growing over her case.
- The latest: Yesterday, two days before her scheduled execution, a trial court was ordered to review new evidence in the case. Lucio’s attorney said it could result in her release.
5
Antiviral pills that treat covid-19 may be easier to find soon.
The Supreme Court heard arguments in the case of a praying coach.
Facebook will open its first physical store next month in California.
And now … what to make tonight: We’re thinking a big bowl of one of these delicious pastas.
