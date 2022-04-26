The 7The 7

Tuesday briefing: Elon Musk's Twitter takeover; Ukraine's chances of victory; Trump held in contempt; Facebook store; and more

By Tess Homan
and 
Jamie Ross
 
Today at 6:30 a.m. EDT
By Tess Homan
and 
Jamie Ross
 
Today at 6:30 a.m. EDT
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

Elon Musk will officially be Twitter’s new owner.

  • The details: Twitter accepted the Tesla CEO’s offer to buy the social media platform for $44 billion yesterday.
  • What this means: Musk thinks some of Twitter’s policies endanger free speech. He’ll have power over those policies and issues like the permanent ban of former president Donald Trump.
  • How soon could things change? Probably not that quickly. The deal still needs to be finalized, which could take weeks or months.

2

A top U.S. official said Ukraine can win its war against Russia.

  • The quote: This morning, a day after his trip to Ukraine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hosted a gathering of military leaders in Germany. He told them: “Ukraine clearly believes it can win. And so does everyone here.”
  • Later today: Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet U.N. Secretary General António Guterres, who has promised to argue for an immediate cease-fire.

3

Trump was held in contempt of court yesterday.

  • Why? The former president hasn’t turned over records for a New York investigation into whether he and the Trump Organization broke the law to get better loan rates and tax benefits.
  • What’s next: Trump’s team claims the documents investigators want don’t exist, but the judge wants more proof. Trump plans to appeal the decision.

4

A woman on death row in Texas was given a stay of execution.

  • The background: Melissa Lucio says she was wrongfully convicted of murder in the 2007 death of her toddler Mariah, and outrage has been growing over her case.
  • The latest: Yesterday, two days before her scheduled execution, a trial court was ordered to review new evidence in the case. Lucio’s attorney said it could result in her release.

5

Antiviral pills that treat covid-19 may be easier to find soon.

  • The plan: The U.S. announced today that it will double the number of pharmacies carrying Paxlovid.
  • What is Paxlovid? A five-day treatment that can reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by about 90% when taken within three to five days after symptoms start.
  • Why it’s important: Many people haven’t been able to find doctors that prescribe the pills or pharmacies that carry them.

6

The Supreme Court heard arguments in the case of a praying coach.

  • The details: As a high school football coach, Joe Kennedy led prayers at midfield after games. His school asked him to stop in 2015 and eventually put him on paid leave.
  • What’s new? Yesterday, the court’s conservative majority appeared to lean toward Kennedy and compared his actions to taking the knee.
  • Why it matters: The case could give educators more leeway to carry out religious practices in public schools.

7

Facebook will open its first physical store next month in California.

  • Why? It’s a step toward the social media giant’s goal to invent the “metaverse,” a communal cyberspace where people could play, shop and hang out.
  • What will it sell? Facebook’s growing line of smart hardware devices, including its virtual reality headset, Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses and more.

