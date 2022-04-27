The 7 The 7 Wednesday briefing: Russia switches off the gas; Biden’s student loan hint; new covid mystery; bitcoin and your 401(k); and more Loading... (Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

What’s going on? Musk, who is taking over ownership of the social network, used his account yesterday to Musk, who is taking over ownership of the social network, used his account yesterday to amplify right-wing criticism of Twitter’s top policy leader, Vijaya Gadde.

Why it’s important: Personal attacks from the Tesla CEO are Personal attacks from the Tesla CEO are a nightmare scenario for Twitter employees, who worry he’ll make it harder for them to do their jobs.

6

The U.S. is phasing out old-fashioned incandescent lightbulbs.

What this means: By later next year, you should only be able to find energy-efficient options (like fluorescent and LED bulbs) in stores.

The impact: This is expected to This is expected to save people $3 billion every year and cut carbon emissions by 222 million metric tons over the next 30 years.

7

Fidelity will soon let people invest their 401(k)s in bitcoin.

Starting midyear, employees will be able to put up to 20% of their workplace retirement savings in the most popular cryptocurrency, employees will be able to put up to 20% of their workplace retirement savings in the most popular cryptocurrency, the company said yesterday

What is cryptocurrency? A computer code generated by public software that allows people to store and send value — typically measured in dollars — online.

It’s a risky move: Cryptocurrency value can swing wildly. Bitcoin has gone down 40% since November.

And now … worried about your DMs falling into Musk’s hands? Here’s what you can do to protect your Twitter data.

