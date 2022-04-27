Wednesday briefing: Russia switches off the gas; Biden’s student loan hint; new covid mystery; bitcoin and your 401(k); and more

1
Russia has abruptly cut off gas to Poland and Bulgaria.
- What’s happening? Russia’s state-controlled gas company announced the move this morning, saying the two countries hadn’t followed demands to pay in Russian currency.
- It’s a big moment: This is arguably Russia’s mightiest economic weapon, so it’s a significant escalation of tensions with the West over its invasion of Ukraine.
- What else to watch: The U.S. is monitoring events in Moldova, which borders Ukraine, after reports of explosions in a breakaway region.
President Biden hinted that he’s open to canceling student loans.
- The details: In a meeting with House Democrats this week, he gave his strongest indication yet that he may be preparing to take executive actions to forgive some student debt altogether.
- How we got here: In recent years, Americans have dramatically shifted in favor of government taking more responsibility for funding higher education.
Some people who take Paxlovid get a second wave of covid-19.
- This is rare and puzzling: Experts don’t yet understand what’s going on. However, people should know it’s a possibility so they don’t panic and can test again if symptoms come back.
- What is Paxlovid? A five-day treatment of antiviral pills that helps keep coronavirus infections from becoming severe.
- In other news: Top infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci said yesterday that the U.S. is “out of the pandemic phase,” though cases are rising.
Harvard University published a report detailing its ties to slavery.
- One key finding: Leaders, faculty and staff enslaved more than 70 people during the 17th and 18th centuries.
- Why it’s significant: The report is a landmark acknowledgment that one of the world’s most prestigious universities benefited from slavery and practiced racial discrimination.
- What now? Harvard has set aside $100 million to address the injustices in its past.
Elon Musk whipped up a pile-on against a Twitter executive.
The U.S. is phasing out old-fashioned incandescent lightbulbs.
Fidelity will soon let people invest their 401(k)s in bitcoin.
And now … worried about your DMs falling into Musk’s hands? Here’s what you can do to protect your Twitter data.
