Wednesday briefing: Russia switches off the gas; Biden’s student loan hint; new covid mystery; bitcoin and your 401(k); and more

By Tess Homan
and 
Jamie Ross
 
Today at 6:32 a.m. EDT
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

Russia has abruptly cut off gas to Poland and Bulgaria.

  • What’s happening? Russia’s state-controlled gas company announced the move this morning, saying the two countries hadn’t followed demands to pay in Russian currency.
  • It’s a big moment: This is arguably Russia’s mightiest economic weapon, so it’s a significant escalation of tensions with the West over its invasion of Ukraine.
  • What else to watch: The U.S. is monitoring events in Moldova, which borders Ukraine, after reports of explosions in a breakaway region.

2

President Biden hinted that he’s open to canceling student loans.

  • The details: In a meeting with House Democrats this week, he gave his strongest indication yet that he may be preparing to take executive actions to forgive some student debt altogether.
  • How we got here: In recent years, Americans have dramatically shifted in favor of government taking more responsibility for funding higher education.

3

Some people who take Paxlovid get a second wave of covid-19.

  • This is rare and puzzling: Experts don’t yet understand what’s going on. However, people should know it’s a possibility so they don’t panic and can test again if symptoms come back.
  • What is Paxlovid? A five-day treatment of antiviral pills that helps keep coronavirus infections from becoming severe.
  • In other news: Top infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci said yesterday that the U.S. is “out of the pandemic phase,” though cases are rising.

4

Harvard University published a report detailing its ties to slavery.

  • One key finding: Leaders, faculty and staff enslaved more than 70 people during the 17th and 18th centuries.
  • Why it’s significant: The report is a landmark acknowledgment that one of the world’s most prestigious universities benefited from slavery and practiced racial discrimination.
  • What now? Harvard has set aside $100 million to address the injustices in its past.

5

Elon Musk whipped up a pile-on against a Twitter executive.

  • What’s going on? Musk, who is taking over ownership of the social network, used his account yesterday to amplify right-wing criticism of Twitter’s top policy leader, Vijaya Gadde.
  • Why it’s important: Personal attacks from the Tesla CEO are a nightmare scenario for Twitter employees, who worry he’ll make it harder for them to do their jobs.

6

The U.S. is phasing out old-fashioned incandescent lightbulbs.

  • What this means: By later next year, you should only be able to find energy-efficient options (like fluorescent and LED bulbs) in stores.
  • The impact: This is expected to save people $3 billion every year and cut carbon emissions by 222 million metric tons over the next 30 years.

7

Fidelity will soon let people invest their 401(k)s in bitcoin.

  • Starting midyear, employees will be able to put up to 20% of their workplace retirement savings in the most popular cryptocurrency, the company said yesterday.
  • What is cryptocurrency? A computer code generated by public software that allows people to store and send value — typically measured in dollars — online.
  • It’s a risky move: Cryptocurrency value can swing wildly. Bitcoin has gone down 40% since November.

And now … worried about your DMs falling into Musk's hands? Here's what you can do to protect your Twitter data.

