The 7The 7

Thursday briefing: Russia’s energy threat; historic Calif. water shortage; coronavirus vaccine for kids; NFL draft; and more

By Tess Homan
and 
Jamie Ross
 
Today at 6:34 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 7:12 a.m. EDT
By Tess Homan
and 
Jamie Ross
 
Today at 6:34 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 7:12 a.m. EDT
Loading...
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

Russia warned it could cut off gas to more countries in Europe.

  • What’s happening? The country stopped sending natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria yesterday, an escalation of tension over the war in Ukraine.
  • Why it matters: European countries depend on Russia for energy, so more cutoffs would have a dramatic impact.
  • On the ground: Ukraine reported widespread shelling in the east, Russia’s new battleground.

2

Moderna said its coronavirus vaccine for kids under 6 is ready.

  • The company asked for emergency authorization today. The two-shot regimen would cover the last unprotected age group in the U.S.
  • What’s the timeline? We don’t know. The FDA hasn’t announced a meeting with the outside advisers who make authorization recommendations.
  • Does the shot work? It appeared to prevent hospitalization and death, but it wasn’t as effective at preventing illness.

3

Southern California has declared a water shortage emergency.

  • What that means: Starting June 1, outdoor watering will be restricted to one day a week for about 6 million people in Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties — an unprecedented step.
  • Why? The state is headed into its third year of extreme drought. Less rain and snow, plus higher than normal temperatures, means there’s just not enough water to go around.

4

Jan. 6 panel wants to know if Trump planned to use emergency powers.

  • Why we’re talking about this: A text Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sent last year (revealed this week) suggested Donald Trump declare martial law to cling to the presidency.
  • This has become an important part of the House’s investigation of the Capitol attack, and the committee has demanded any information about such plans.
  • The evidence: There’s no proof Trump ordered the use of these powers, but several advisers said he suggested the election should be done over.

5

A pattern of racist policing was uncovered in Minneapolis.

  • The background: After officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd in 2020, Minnesota started investigating the Minneapolis Police Department, where Chauvin worked.
  • What it found: The report, released yesterday, said officers carried out “discriminatory, race-based policing” for years, and leaders routinely did not hold them accountable.

6

The Earth lost an Oregon-size area of tree cover last year.

  • How big is that? More than 97,500 square miles.
  • The causes: Russia had its worst ever wildfire season, while agriculture expansion in Brazil and elsewhere swallowed up forest land at a rate of 10 soccer fields a minute.
  • Why it’s important: If forests keep shrinking, so will the likelihood that we can stop the Earth from warming to catastrophic temperatures.

7

The first round of the NFL draft is tonight.

  • How it works: There will be seven rounds total, ending Saturday. Last season’s worst teams will get the first chances to choose the top young football players, starting with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
  • What to expect: Trades and surprises. This year lacks star power, making it harder to predict.
  • How to watch: It starts at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

And now … losing your phone doesn’t have to be a nightmare: Here’s what to do if it happens.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

Loading...
Loading...