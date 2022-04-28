Thursday briefing: Russia’s energy threat; historic Calif. water shortage; coronavirus vaccine for kids; NFL draft; and more

1
Russia warned it could cut off gas to more countries in Europe.
- What’s happening? The country stopped sending natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria yesterday, an escalation of tension over the war in Ukraine.
- Why it matters: European countries depend on Russia for energy, so more cutoffs would have a dramatic impact.
- On the ground: Ukraine reported widespread shelling in the east, Russia’s new battleground.
Moderna said its coronavirus vaccine for kids under 6 is ready.
- The company asked for emergency authorization today. The two-shot regimen would cover the last unprotected age group in the U.S.
- What’s the timeline? We don’t know. The FDA hasn’t announced a meeting with the outside advisers who make authorization recommendations.
- Does the shot work? It appeared to prevent hospitalization and death, but it wasn’t as effective at preventing illness.
Southern California has declared a water shortage emergency.
- What that means: Starting June 1, outdoor watering will be restricted to one day a week for about 6 million people in Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties — an unprecedented step.
- Why? The state is headed into its third year of extreme drought. Less rain and snow, plus higher than normal temperatures, means there’s just not enough water to go around.
Jan. 6 panel wants to know if Trump planned to use emergency powers.
- Why we’re talking about this: A text Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sent last year (revealed this week) suggested Donald Trump declare martial law to cling to the presidency.
- This has become an important part of the House’s investigation of the Capitol attack, and the committee has demanded any information about such plans.
- The evidence: There’s no proof Trump ordered the use of these powers, but several advisers said he suggested the election should be done over.
A pattern of racist policing was uncovered in Minneapolis.
The Earth lost an Oregon-size area of tree cover last year.
The first round of the NFL draft is tonight.
And now … losing your phone doesn’t have to be a nightmare: Here’s what to do if it happens.
