Friday briefing: Why the U.S. economy shrank; explosions rock Kyiv; Oklahoma abortion bill; James Corden’s big move; and more

1

The U.S. economy shrank in the first three months of the year.

  • This was unexpected: There has been rapid growth since the covid recession in April 2020, and parts of the economy, like the job market, spending and investment, are strong.
  • What does it mean? Experts say some form of slowdown was unavoidable. But they’re divided about whether the economy will bounce back or head into a larger downturn.

2

Explosions rocked Kyiv during a visit from the U.N. leader.

  • What happened? Five Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s capital yesterday while U.N. Secretary General António Guterres was there, according to Ukrainian officials.
  • Russia’s message: The strike was an apparent show of force toward Guterres and a reminder that Kyiv isn’t safe, even after Russian troops withdrew from its suburbs weeks ago.

3

Oklahoma lawmakers passed a bill banning abortions after six weeks.

  • The details: It makes exceptions for medical emergencies, but not rape or incest.
  • What now? Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, is expected to sign it into law, and it soon could be followed by an even stricter bill banning abortions at all stages of pregnancy.
  • The bigger picture: Republican-led states are pushing a wave of antiabortion legislation ahead of a Supreme Court decision that could roll back abortion rights.

4

A nationwide ban on menthol cigarettes was proposed yesterday.

  • It’s the FDA’s most aggressive action against the tobacco industry in years. It also would stop the sale of flavored cigars.
  • Why it matters: More than 85% of Black smokers use menthol as a result of decades of targeted marketing. African Americans die of tobacco-related illnesses at higher rates than other groups.
  • When would this happen? Probably not for two years, or longer if it’s challenged in court.

5

The beef on your table may be helping destroy the Amazon.

  • Why? Cattle ranching is responsible for two-thirds of the deforestation in the world’s largest rainforest and is pushing it to a tipping point.
  • Where the U.S. comes in: The government lifted a ban on Brazilian beef two years ago, and America is its second-biggest buyer.
  • What The Post found: The largest beef supplier, which stocks major chains like Kroger and Albertsons, still has direct ties to illegal deforestation.

6

James Corden announced that he’s leaving “The Late Late Show.”

  • The British comedian has been hosting the CBS late-night show for over seven years. He’ll stay one more year, then explore “what else might be out there.”
  • What Corden brought to the show: “Carpool Karaoke,” where he drives around and sings with stars like Adele, as well as “Spill Your Guts” and “Crosswalk the Musical.”

7

The NFL draft had a chaotic first round.

  • Big moments: The Jacksonville Jaguars made Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker the No. 1 pick. Tennessee traded A.J. Brown, one of the NFL’s best receivers, to the Philadelphia Eagles.
  • What’s next? Rounds 2 and 3 are tonight on ABC, ESPN2 and NFL Network. Rounds 4-7 get underway tomorrow at noon.

And now … what to read this weekend: If you loved “The Sopranos,” this new novel is for you.

