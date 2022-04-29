Friday briefing: Why the U.S. economy shrank; explosions rock Kyiv; Oklahoma abortion bill; James Corden’s big move; and more

1
The U.S. economy shrank in the first three months of the year.
- This was unexpected: There has been rapid growth since the covid recession in April 2020, and parts of the economy, like the job market, spending and investment, are strong.
- What does it mean? Experts say some form of slowdown was unavoidable. But they’re divided about whether the economy will bounce back or head into a larger downturn.
2
Explosions rocked Kyiv during a visit from the U.N. leader.
- What happened? Five Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s capital yesterday while U.N. Secretary General António Guterres was there, according to Ukrainian officials.
- Russia’s message: The strike was an apparent show of force toward Guterres and a reminder that Kyiv isn’t safe, even after Russian troops withdrew from its suburbs weeks ago.
3
Oklahoma lawmakers passed a bill banning abortions after six weeks.
- The details: It makes exceptions for medical emergencies, but not rape or incest.
- What now? Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, is expected to sign it into law, and it soon could be followed by an even stricter bill banning abortions at all stages of pregnancy.
- The bigger picture: Republican-led states are pushing a wave of antiabortion legislation ahead of a Supreme Court decision that could roll back abortion rights.
4
A nationwide ban on menthol cigarettes was proposed yesterday.
- It’s the FDA’s most aggressive action against the tobacco industry in years. It also would stop the sale of flavored cigars.
- Why it matters: More than 85% of Black smokers use menthol as a result of decades of targeted marketing. African Americans die of tobacco-related illnesses at higher rates than other groups.
- When would this happen? Probably not for two years, or longer if it’s challenged in court.
5
The beef on your table may be helping destroy the Amazon.
James Corden announced that he’s leaving “The Late Late Show.”
The NFL draft had a chaotic first round.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.