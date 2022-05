Monday briefing: Coronavirus variants; New Mexico wildfires; tributes to Naomi Judd; free child-care experiment; and more

The details: The Calf Canyon and Hermit’s Peak fires grew over the weekend, burning nearly 104,000 acres.

Strong winds, which forced officials to stop using helicopters and planes to fight the flames yesterday afternoon, are expected to continue over the next few days.

The bigger picture: Drought has turned the state into a tinderbox. It’s had more fire damage in the first four months of 2022 than in all of last year.