Monday briefing: Coronavirus variants; New Mexico wildfires; tributes to Naomi Judd; free child-care experiment; and more

1
U.S. lawmakers made a surprise trip to Ukraine this weekend.
2
There’s a new, even more infectious omicron subvariant.
- What we know: BA.2.12.1 is about 25% more transmissible than the BA.2 subvariant currently dominating coronavirus cases nationwide, according to preliminary research.
- Where is BA.2.12.1? It’s already responsible for most new infections in the Northeast U.S.
- What this means: The virus continues to evolve rapidly, and vaccines won’t be able to create a perfect shield against infection. But they can protect people from severe sickness.
3
Extreme conditions are making wildfires in New Mexico even worse.
- The details: The Calf Canyon and Hermit’s Peak fires grew over the weekend, burning nearly 104,000 acres.
- What to watch: Strong winds, which forced officials to stop using helicopters and planes to fight the flames yesterday afternoon, are expected to continue over the next few days.
- The bigger picture: Drought has turned the state into a tinderbox. It’s had more fire damage in the first four months of 2022 than in all of last year.
4
An Amazon warehouse will find out soon whether it’s unionizing.
- What’s happening? Votes cast last week by Staten Island workers are being counted today. The warehouse could become the company’s second in the U.S. to organize.
- Why this matters: Another union win would create more momentum for the labor movement growing at Amazon, despite its union-busting campaigns. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Post.)
5
Authorities are looking for an escaped Alabama murder suspect.
- The details: 38-year-old Casey White and a corrections officer disappeared Friday after the woman signed White out of jail for a courthouse appointment that didn’t exist.
- The latest: Authorities offered up to $10,000 yesterday for information. They said White is “a serious threat” to the missing officer and others.
6
Grammy-winning country music star Naomi Judd died on Saturday.
New Mexico is offering a free year of child care to most of its residents.
