The 7The 7

Wednesday briefing: Abortion clinics plan for an uncertain future; Trump’s pick wins Ohio primary; latest mask guidance; and more

By Jamie Ross
and 
Tess Homan
 
Today at 6:40 a.m. EDT
Loading...
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

Abortion clinics are preparing for the potential end of Roe v. Wade.

  • The latest: Providers in Democratic-led states are making plans to expand operations to welcome a possible flood of patients from Republican-led states.
  • Why? A leaked draft opinion published Monday night suggested the Supreme Court could strike down abortion rights — a move only 28% of Americans support, a new poll shows.
  • What happens if Roe v. Wade disappears? Almost half of states would ban or severely restrict abortions, meaning millions of women would lose access to the procedure.

2

The Supreme Court said the draft abortion rights opinion wasn’t final.

  • Chief Justice John Roberts called it the opening phase of the court’s work and said the leak would be investigated. An actual decision could be months away.
  • About the draft: It was written by Justice Samuel Alito and deals with a case challenging Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. The Post explained it here.

3

“Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance won Ohio’s Senate GOP primary.

  • What this shows: Donald Trump still has a big influence over Republican voters — the former president’s endorsement helped Vance stand out among rivals with similar views.
  • What’s next? He’ll face Democrat Tim Ryan in November’s election to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman. Republicans are counting on holding that seat as they try to regain control of the Senate.

4

The E.U. proposed phasing out Russian oil by the end of the year.

  • The plan, Europe’s latest response to the invasion of Ukraine, could be adopted as soon as the end of the week. It would be a big hit to Russia’s economy.
  • In Ukraine: Russia has stepped up missile attacks, targeting railways and power stations. It’s probably trying to stop weapons and supplies from getting to eastern Ukraine.

5

Interest rates are expected to rise again today.

  • Why? The Federal Reserve is trying to get rising prices under control. This would be the U.S. central bank’s second of seven rate hikes planned for this year.
  • What that means: Higher rates will make it more expensive to borrow money — think car and home loans — which can cool the economy and lead to lower prices.

6

The CDC said people should still mask up while traveling.

  • The background: Last month, a judge struck down the federal transportation mask mandate, ending the requirement to wear masks on planes, public transportation and more.
  • What’s new? Federal health officials said yesterday that masks are still a good idea to protect yourself and vulnerable people.
  • Where things stand: Cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. are trending up again.

7

Black-owned businesses are booming in the U.S.

  • The numbers: Black entrepreneurs were hit much harder than others at the start of the pandemic, with 41% of businesses closing.
  • A rebound: Black business ownership is now higher than it was pre-pandemic, according to new Post analysis. Last year, Black-owned small businesses were created at the fastest rate in decades.

And now … what to put on your May reading list: The top 10 books coming out this month.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

Loading...
Loading...