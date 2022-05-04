The 7 The 7 Wednesday briefing: Abortion clinics plan for an uncertain future; Trump’s pick wins Ohio primary; latest mask guidance; and more Loading... (Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

Share this story

Why? The Federal Reserve is trying to get rising prices under control. This would be the U.S. central bank’s The Federal Reserve is trying to get rising prices under control. This would be the U.S. central bank’s second of seven rate hikes planned for this year.

What that means: Higher rates will make it more expensive to borrow money — think car and home loans — which can cool the economy and lead to lower prices.

6

The CDC said people should still mask up while traveling.

The background: Last month, a judge struck down the federal transportation mask mandate, ending the requirement to wear masks on planes, public transportation and more.

What’s new? Federal health officials said yesterday that masks are Federal health officials said yesterday that masks are still a good idea to protect yourself and vulnerable people.

Where things stand: Cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. Cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. are trending up again.

Advertisement

7

Black-owned businesses are booming in the U.S.

The numbers: Black entrepreneurs were hit much harder than others at the start of the pandemic, with 41% of businesses closing.

A rebound: Black business ownership is now higher than it was pre-pandemic, Black business ownership is now higher than it was pre-pandemic, according to new Post analysis . Last year, Black-owned small businesses were created at the fastest rate in decades.

And now … what to put on your May reading list: The top 10 books coming out this month.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

GiftOutline Gift Article