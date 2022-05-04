Wednesday briefing: Abortion clinics plan for an uncertain future; Trump’s pick wins Ohio primary; latest mask guidance; and more

1
Abortion clinics are preparing for the potential end of Roe v. Wade.
- The latest: Providers in Democratic-led states are making plans to expand operations to welcome a possible flood of patients from Republican-led states.
- Why? A leaked draft opinion published Monday night suggested the Supreme Court could strike down abortion rights — a move only 28% of Americans support, a new poll shows.
- What happens if Roe v. Wade disappears? Almost half of states would ban or severely restrict abortions, meaning millions of women would lose access to the procedure.
2
The Supreme Court said the draft abortion rights opinion wasn’t final.
- Chief Justice John Roberts called it the opening phase of the court’s work and said the leak would be investigated. An actual decision could be months away.
- About the draft: It was written by Justice Samuel Alito and deals with a case challenging Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. The Post explained it here.
3
“Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance won Ohio’s Senate GOP primary.
- What this shows: Donald Trump still has a big influence over Republican voters — the former president’s endorsement helped Vance stand out among rivals with similar views.
- What’s next? He’ll face Democrat Tim Ryan in November’s election to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman. Republicans are counting on holding that seat as they try to regain control of the Senate.
4
The E.U. proposed phasing out Russian oil by the end of the year.
- The plan, Europe’s latest response to the invasion of Ukraine, could be adopted as soon as the end of the week. It would be a big hit to Russia’s economy.
- In Ukraine: Russia has stepped up missile attacks, targeting railways and power stations. It’s probably trying to stop weapons and supplies from getting to eastern Ukraine.
5
Interest rates are expected to rise again today.
The CDC said people should still mask up while traveling.
Black-owned businesses are booming in the U.S.
And now … what to put on your May reading list: The top 10 books coming out this month.
