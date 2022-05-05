Thursday briefing: The fight for abortion rights; battle in Mariupol; Amber Heard takes the stand; Jamestown at risk; and more

1
The White House is trying to find ways to protect abortion rights.
- What can it do? Not much. One idea is to provide funding to women to travel to states where they can get an abortion, but that would probably be challenged in court.
- Why is this discussion happening? A draft opinion leaked Monday suggested the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade, which would get rid of the constitutional right to abortion.
- What else to know: Privacy advocates are concerned data from phones, Web searches and period apps could be used as evidence if abortion becomes illegal in certain states.
2
There’s heavy fighting at Ukraine’s last holdout in Mariupol.
- Russian forces are trying to storm the steel plant where Ukrainian soldiers and some civilians have been sheltering, officials said, and contact has been lost with those inside.
- What else to know: Monday is Victory Day in Russia (tied to the defeat of Nazi Germany), which could bring an escalation in Ukraine.
3
A federal judge approved a plea deal for Derek Chauvin.
- The background: The former Minneapolis police officer, already in prison for the 2020 murder of George Floyd, was accused of violating his civil rights.
- The details: Chauvin will be sentenced to between 20 and 25 years in prison, to be served alongside his existing sentence.
- Why it matters: Floyd’s family and its attorneys said it shows significant progress toward holding police accountable.
4
Amber Heard defended herself in court yesterday.
- What’s happening? Actor Johnny Depp is suing Heard, his ex-wife, for defamation over a 2018 opinion piece she wrote for The Post. This was the first time she’s taken the stand.
- Her testimony: She spoke about being physically abused by Depp — which he denied in testimony last month — and the toll it took.
5
Millions of pandemic retirees have gone back to work.
- The numbers: About 2.4 million more people than expected retired in the 18 months after March 2020. An estimated 1.5 million are working again, according to new data.
- What has changed: A combination of less worry about covid and more flexible work arrangements (because workers are in high demand), as well as rising costs.
6
Climate change is putting the Jamestown settlement at risk.
Americans are recycling less than 6% of their plastic.
