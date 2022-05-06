Friday briefing: Russia advances in eastern Ukraine; another antiabortion bill; teen sues Snapchat; Kentucky Derby; and more

1
Russia is slowly advancing in eastern Ukraine.
- Why? Ukraine’s forces are fighting furiously, but they’re underequipped.
- What this means: It’s a race against time. There’s a good chance Ukraine can reverse Russia’s gains, if it can hold out long enough for weapons from the U.S. and other allies to arrive.
- What else to know: The U.S. provided the intelligence that helped Ukraine sink a Russian warship last month.
2
The potential end of Roe v. Wade is encouraging more antiabortion bills.
- The latest: Republican lawmakers in Louisiana advanced a bill yesterday that would treat abortion as homicide and allow patients to be prosecuted.
- Why this is happening: Supporters pointed to a draft opinion leaked this week that suggested the Supreme Court could soon get rid of the right to abortion.
- Can Congress protect abortion rights? Democrats in the Senate introduced a bill that would put those rights into law but don’t have the votes to pass it.
3
The U.S. limited the use of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine.
- Why? A rare but serious risk of blood clots.
- The new rules: Only people who either can’t take other vaccines or who ask for the Johnson & Johnson shot will be able to get it, the FDA said yesterday.
- Should I be worried if I got it? Probably not — the condition usually occurs within a few weeks of getting the vaccine.
4
Wildfires burning through New Mexico could get worse this weekend.
- What’s happening? A historically large siege of blazes. One of them, the Calf Canyon fire, is the state’s second largest on record. President Biden declared a major disaster for parts of New Mexico on Wednesday.
- What to watch: Dangerous conditions over the next few days mean the fires could grow even larger.
5
The White House will soon have its first Black press secretary.
A teenager sued Snapchat after it was used to sexually exploit her.
The 148th Kentucky Derby is tomorrow.
