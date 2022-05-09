The 7 The 7 Monday briefing: Putin defends invasion on Victory Day; wildfires and extreme heat; covid mystery; birth control’s future; and more Loading... (Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

Share this story

The background: After he agreed to buy Twitter last month, the Tesla CEO promised to get rid of automated accounts that promote products and high-profile figures.

What’s new? Researchers say Researchers say bot accounts have raved about Tesla shares, harassed Musk’s critics and even presented him as a model of manliness.

Advertisement

7

Depression during and after pregnancy got worse during the pandemic.

And now … some good news for many of us: Super-short workouts can be surprisingly effective.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

GiftOutline Gift Article