The 7The 7

Monday briefing: Putin defends invasion on Victory Day; wildfires and extreme heat; covid mystery; birth control’s future; and more

By Jamie Ross
and 
Tess Homan
 
Today at 6:37 a.m. EDT
Loading...
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

Russians are celebrating Victory Day today.

  • What is that? A commemoration of the Soviet Union’s role in defeating Nazi Germany. Events are being held across the country and in Russian-occupied cities in Ukraine.
  • What to know: Russian President Vladimir Putin defended the invasion of Ukraine in a speech but did not announce plans to intensify the war, as some experts predicted.
  • Over the weekend: Russia bombed a school serving as a shelter in eastern Ukraine. Dozens of people are feared dead.

2

Mississippi’s governor wouldn’t rule out banning contraception.

  • Tate Reeves, a Republican, sidestepped questions on CNN yesterday about targeting things like Plan B, an emergency contraceptive pill, and IUDs if the constitutional right to abortion is struck down.
  • What this shows: Republican leaders could be emboldened if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Louisiana already has advanced a bill that would charge abortion as homicide.

3

The second-largest wildfire on record in New Mexico has spread.

  • What’s happening? The Calf Canyon Fire moved north, south and east yesterday. It has destroyed at least 276 structures and led to the evacuation of nearly 13,000 homes.
  • More extreme weather: Texas crushed heat records this weekend, hitting 112 degrees in some areas. The heat wave is expected to strike the central U.S. this week.

4

Scientists want to know more about people who haven’t had covid-19.

  • What to know: Experts are studying 700 people and counting. They hope their genes offer clues that could prevent others from getting sick or help create better treatments.
  • How many people have had it? Nearly 60% of Americans have been infected, according to a recent study. Almost 1 million people in the U.S. have died.

5

Millions of Filipinos voted today in a presidential election.

  • Who’s winning? Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of a dictator who ruled the Philippines for two decades (until 1986) and stole billions from the country, is in the lead.
  • What else to know: The next president will serve a six-year term and replace Rodrigo Duterte, a populist whose war on drugs left thousands dead.

6

Elon Musk benefited from Twitter spam bots that he wants to ban.

  • The background: After he agreed to buy Twitter last month, the Tesla CEO promised to get rid of automated accounts that promote products and high-profile figures.
  • What’s new? Researchers say bot accounts have raved about Tesla shares, harassed Musk’s critics and even presented him as a model of manliness.

7

Depression during and after pregnancy got worse during the pandemic.

  • Why? Pregnancy became even more isolating. The pandemic also exposed flaws in the U.S. health-care system, experts say, like poor screening and limited resources.
  • What can be done? More education and access to coping strategies that goes beyond medications, experts say, among other solutions.

And now … some good news for many of us: Super-short workouts can be surprisingly effective.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

Loading...
Loading...