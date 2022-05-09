Monday briefing: Putin defends invasion on Victory Day; wildfires and extreme heat; covid mystery; birth control’s future; and more

1
Russians are celebrating Victory Day today.
- What is that? A commemoration of the Soviet Union’s role in defeating Nazi Germany. Events are being held across the country and in Russian-occupied cities in Ukraine.
- What to know: Russian President Vladimir Putin defended the invasion of Ukraine in a speech but did not announce plans to intensify the war, as some experts predicted.
- Over the weekend: Russia bombed a school serving as a shelter in eastern Ukraine. Dozens of people are feared dead.
2
Mississippi’s governor wouldn’t rule out banning contraception.
- Tate Reeves, a Republican, sidestepped questions on CNN yesterday about targeting things like Plan B, an emergency contraceptive pill, and IUDs if the constitutional right to abortion is struck down.
- What this shows: Republican leaders could be emboldened if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Louisiana already has advanced a bill that would charge abortion as homicide.
3
The second-largest wildfire on record in New Mexico has spread.
- What’s happening? The Calf Canyon Fire moved north, south and east yesterday. It has destroyed at least 276 structures and led to the evacuation of nearly 13,000 homes.
- More extreme weather: Texas crushed heat records this weekend, hitting 112 degrees in some areas. The heat wave is expected to strike the central U.S. this week.
4
Scientists want to know more about people who haven’t had covid-19.
- What to know: Experts are studying 700 people and counting. They hope their genes offer clues that could prevent others from getting sick or help create better treatments.
- How many people have had it? Nearly 60% of Americans have been infected, according to a recent study. Almost 1 million people in the U.S. have died.
5
Millions of Filipinos voted today in a presidential election.
- Who’s winning? Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of a dictator who ruled the Philippines for two decades (until 1986) and stole billions from the country, is in the lead.
- What else to know: The next president will serve a six-year term and replace Rodrigo Duterte, a populist whose war on drugs left thousands dead.
6
Elon Musk benefited from Twitter spam bots that he wants to ban.
Depression during and after pregnancy got worse during the pandemic.
