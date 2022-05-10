The 7The 7

Tuesday briefing: Russia’s quiet Victory Day; Nebraska and West Virginia primaries; Young Thug arrested; Andy Warhol; and more

By Tess Homan
and 
Jamie Ross
 
Today at 6:44 a.m. EDT
Loading...
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

Russia’s Victory Day was much quieter than expected.

  • Ukrainians saw that as a sign of hope: Across much of the country yesterday, the commemoration of the Soviet Union’s role in the defeat of Nazi Germany was the quietest day of the war so far.
  • What else to know: President Biden signed a law that will help the U.S. get equipment and supplies to Ukraine more quickly.

2

Nebraska and West Virginia have primary elections today.

  • What we’re watching: The Nebraska governor’s race. One of the Republican candidates, Charles Herbster, has been accused of sexually assaulting multiple women. Former president Donald Trump has endorsed him.
  • In West Virginia: The state lost a seat in Congress after the 2020 Census, so two Republican congressmen — one endorsed by Trump — are running against each other.
  • The bigger picture: The primaries are the latest test of Trump’s influence over Republican voters.

3

Millions of Americans will be able to get cheaper high-speed Internet.

  • What’s happening? Twenty providers, including AT&T and Comcast, agreed to offer $30-a-month plans to households with lower incomes, the Biden administration said yesterday.
  • This discount, plus a $30 subsidy that’s already available, means people who qualify could essentially get connected for free.
  • Who qualifies? It’s based on income or participation in programs like Medicaid, SNAP or even Pell grants for college tuition. Check the full qualifications here.

4

The search for a fugitive and a corrections officer ended last night.

  • What’s going on? Alabama murder suspect Casey Cole White and Vicky White (no relation) had been on the run since April 29. Officials believe that they were romantically involved and that she helped him escape from jail.
  • The latest: They were caught yesterday after a high-speed chase. The suspect surrendered, but the former officer died after shooting herself, authorities said.

5

Technology companies are dragging down the stock market.

  • What’s happening? The Nasdaq, a tech-heavy stock exchange, has lost a fourth of its value since the start of the year, with tech giants Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon down more than 20%.
  • What it means: It’s one symptom of problems hitting the larger economy — slower growth, higher inflation and climbing interest rates.

6

Rapper Young Thug was arrested yesterday in Atlanta.

  • What we know: The 30-year-old (whose name is Jeffery Lamar Williams) is accused of helping found Young Slime Life, a Bloods-affiliated gang. He was also charged with conspiracy.
  • Young Thug is one of today’s most influential hip-hop artists. He won a Grammy in 2019 for co-writing Childish Gambino’s “This is America.”

7

Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe portrait sold for $195 million last night.

  • That’s the highest price an American artwork has ever sold for at auction. It’s also the second-most expensive artwork ever to sell at auction.
  • The portrait: Warhol created “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” in 1964, two years after the actress died. It was sold to an unknown bidder at Christie’s auction house in New York.

And now … our colleagues won a Pulitzer Prize yesterday for covering the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol: Check out all the winning work here.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

Loading...
Loading...