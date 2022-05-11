Wednesday briefing: Why Russia’s war could last a long time; latest on inflation; baby formula shortage; end of the iPod; and more

1
Russia is prepared for a “prolonged” war, a U.S. official warned.
- Who said this? Avril Haines, the nation’s top intelligence official. She predicted that what happens in the next month or two in Ukraine will be significant.
- What else to know: The U.S. House approved $40 billion in more aid for Ukraine yesterday. The Senate is expected to pass it this week.
2
You’ll probably hear more bad news about inflation today.
- What’s going on? The government is releasing new figures this morning that are expected to show that prices — for things like energy, housing and food — are still rising.
- Any good news? Not really, though economists hope to see early signs that inflation is slowing.
- What’s driving this? Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused gas prices to soar, while supply chain problems and increased demand made other items more expensive.
3
A candidate backed by Donald Trump lost a primary in Nebraska.
- What happened? Jim Pillen defeated Charles Herbster, who was accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, as Republican voters picked their candidate for governor.
- What this shows: There are limits to the former president’s influence. However, the House candidate Trump endorsed in West Virginia won his GOP primary.
- What‘s next? There are some big votes next Tuesday. Primaries in Pennsylvania and North Carolina are the ones to watch.
4
Record-breaking heat is scorching the central U.S. this week.
- What to expect: It will reach 90 degrees all the way up in Wisconsin tomorrow, and temperatures in Texas and Oklahoma have hit triple digits.
- This isn’t normal: Climate change caused by humans is playing a role in making early-season heat waves more frequent and more intense.
5
There’s a huge baby formula shortage in the U.S.
- How big is it? Formula was 43% out of stock nationwide last week, according to one tracker.
- Why is this happening? Supply issues started getting worse after a recall in February of formulas linked to bacterial infections.
- What’s being done? The FDA is talking with manufacturers, who are already trying to ramp up production.
6
Files from the largest U.S. opioid maker went public yesterday.
Apple is finally pulling the plug on the iPod.
And now … a new discovery has shed light on the day the dinosaurs were wiped out: Find out more in a show airing tonight on PBS.
