The 7The 7

Wednesday briefing: Why Russia’s war could last a long time; latest on inflation; baby formula shortage; end of the iPod; and more

By Jamie Ross
and 
Tess Homan
 
Today at 6:34 a.m. EDT
Loading...
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

Russia is prepared for a “prolonged” war, a U.S. official warned.

  • Who said this? Avril Haines, the nation’s top intelligence official. She predicted that what happens in the next month or two in Ukraine will be significant.
  • What else to know: The U.S. House approved $40 billion in more aid for Ukraine yesterday. The Senate is expected to pass it this week.

2

You’ll probably hear more bad news about inflation today.

  • What’s going on? The government is releasing new figures this morning that are expected to show that prices — for things like energy, housing and food — are still rising.
  • Any good news? Not really, though economists hope to see early signs that inflation is slowing.
  • What’s driving this? Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused gas prices to soar, while supply chain problems and increased demand made other items more expensive.

3

A candidate backed by Donald Trump lost a primary in Nebraska.

  • What happened? Jim Pillen defeated Charles Herbster, who was accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, as Republican voters picked their candidate for governor.
  • What this shows: There are limits to the former president’s influence. However, the House candidate Trump endorsed in West Virginia won his GOP primary.
  • Whats next? There are some big votes next Tuesday. Primaries in Pennsylvania and North Carolina are the ones to watch.

4

Record-breaking heat is scorching the central U.S. this week.

  • What to expect: It will reach 90 degrees all the way up in Wisconsin tomorrow, and temperatures in Texas and Oklahoma have hit triple digits.
  • This isn’t normal: Climate change caused by humans is playing a role in making early-season heat waves more frequent and more intense.

5

There’s a huge baby formula shortage in the U.S.

  • How big is it? Formula was 43% out of stock nationwide last week, according to one tracker.
  • Why is this happening? Supply issues started getting worse after a recall in February of formulas linked to bacterial infections.
  • What’s being done? The FDA is talking with manufacturers, who are already trying to ramp up production.

6

Files from the largest U.S. opioid maker went public yesterday.

  • This was a first-of-its-kind release of 1.4 million records from Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, a little-known “kingpin” of the prescription pain pill epidemic.
  • One key finding: Mallinckrodt aggressively marketed opioids directly to doctors and in 2013 made a list of 239 of its top prescribers.
  • From that list, more than a quarter have since been convicted of crimes, had medical licenses suspended or revoked, or paid fines after being accused of wrongdoing.

7

Apple is finally pulling the plug on the iPod.

  • The most recent iPod touch is being discontinued, Apple said yesterday, which means it isn’t planning to make more of the iconic music players.
  • Why? iPods were inescapable after the first one debuted in 2001. They helped make Apple the company it is today, paving the way for — and eventually being overshadowed by — the iPhone, first released in 2007.

And now … a new discovery has shed light on the day the dinosaurs were wiped out: Find out more in a show airing tonight on PBS.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

Loading...
Loading...