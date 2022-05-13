Friday briefing: Jan. 6 panel’s next step; Ukraine war crimes trial; Elon Musk’s Twitter deal in doubt; lunar eclipse; and more

1
The House Jan. 6 committee escalated its investigation yesterday.
- What happened? It subpoenaed Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other Republican members of Congress — its own colleagues — which is an unprecedented step.
- What’s next? The committee is scheduled to start public hearings June 9. The House members have been asked to testify by end of this month, but whether that actually happens is anyone’s guess.
2
Ukraine is holding its first war crimes trial today.
- The charge: A 21-year-old Russian soldier is accused of killing an unarmed 62-year-old civilian in late February.
- What else to know: Sweden may join Finland, which shares a border with Russia, and ask to join NATO.
- In the U.S.: Republican Sen. Rand Paul delayed a vote to send nearly $40 billion of aid to Ukraine.
3
At least 13 people died after a boat capsized near Puerto Rico.
- Who are they? Officials said the boat was overloaded with migrants, but they don’t know the identities or nationalities of the victims. Thirty-one people — some from the Dominican Republic and Haiti — were rescued.
- These dangerous voyages have grown increasingly common as more people flee countries where the coronavirus pandemic has made poverty and violence worse.
4
Thousands of people will march for abortion rights tomorrow.
- The plans: Protesters will gather at more than 380 events nationwide in response to a leaked draft opinion that indicated the Supreme Court could soon strike down Roe v. Wade.
- What else is happening? Republican lawmakers in Louisiana advanced an antiabortion bill last night, but took out the most controversial sections — including one that would have treated abortion as homicide.
5
Lawmakers are scrambling to fix the baby formula shortage.
Elon Musk said his deal to buy Twitter is on hold.
A total lunar eclipse will turn the moon red on Sunday.
