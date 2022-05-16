Monday briefing: What to know about the Buffalo mass shooting; abortion rights; baby formula; Billboard Music Awards; and more

1
Ten people were killed in a racially motivated mass shooting in New York.
2
A gunman killed at least one person at a California church yesterday.
- What we know: The second high-profile mass shooting of the weekend happened at a Taiwanese congregation’s lunch in Orange County. Five others were wounded.
- The suspect: An Asian man in his 60s, who police said was captured by people in the church. Authorities said they don’t have a clear motive.
3
Leaders in Sweden and Finland agreed to join NATO.
- Why it matters: It would end military neutrality in the two Nordic nations and serve as a strategic setback for Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. The process of joining the alliance could take months.
- Another show of support: Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra won the popular Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday, chosen by fans who voted from 40 participating nations.
4
Thousands across the U.S. rallied for abortion rights on Saturday.
- Why? A leaked draft of an opinion signaled that the Supreme Court may be about to overturn Roe v. Wade, the decision that guaranteed abortion rights.
- What else to know: Several states, including Vermont and Kansas, will ask voters to amend their constitutions in elections this year, trying to cement changes to reproductive rights.
5
A baby formula factory said restocking shelves will take months.
One in 6 Americans live in places with significant wildfire risk.
Morgan Wallen and Travis Scott performed last night at the Billboard awards.
