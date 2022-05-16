The 7The 7

Monday briefing: What to know about the Buffalo mass shooting; abortion rights; baby formula; Billboard Music Awards; and more

By
and 
 
Today at 6:41 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 6:48 a.m. EDT
Loading...
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

Ten people were killed in a racially motivated mass shooting in New York.

2

A gunman killed at least one person at a California church yesterday.

  • What we know: The second high-profile mass shooting of the weekend happened at a Taiwanese congregation’s lunch in Orange County. Five others were wounded.
  • The suspect: An Asian man in his 60s, who police said was captured by people in the church. Authorities said they don’t have a clear motive.

3

Leaders in Sweden and Finland agreed to join NATO.

  • Why it matters: It would end military neutrality in the two Nordic nations and serve as a strategic setback for Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. The process of joining the alliance could take months.
  • Another show of support: Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra won the popular Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday, chosen by fans who voted from 40 participating nations.

4

Thousands across the U.S. rallied for abortion rights on Saturday.

  • Why? A leaked draft of an opinion signaled that the Supreme Court may be about to overturn Roe v. Wade, the decision that guaranteed abortion rights.
  • What else to know: Several states, including Vermont and Kansas, will ask voters to amend their constitutions in elections this year, trying to cement changes to reproductive rights.

5

A baby formula factory said restocking shelves will take months.

  • What’s going on? Formula stock nationwide is 43% lower than normal. That was partly caused by an FDA shutdown of a Michigan factory over allegations of unsanitary conditions.
  • The latest: The factory said that, once it’s allowed to reopen, it would take up to eight weeks for the product to reach stores.

6

One in 6 Americans live in places with significant wildfire risk.

  • How do we know? A Post analysis shows that nearly 80 million properties are threatened.
  • This number will keep rising: Wildfires are becoming more severe and frequent because of climate change. The biggest risk is in the West, but it’s growing in Southern states like Texas and Florida, too.
  • What’s your risk? Check this detailed, searchable map of the entire country.

7

Morgan Wallen and Travis Scott performed last night at the Billboard awards.

  • Why that’s significant: Both the country singer and rapper are trying to make comebacks. Wallen was caught on camera saying a racial slur; and, at one of Scott’s concerts last year, 10 people were killed by an out-of-control crowd.
  • What else to know: Mary J. Blige received the Icon Award and Doja Cat won four awards, including top R&B artist.

And now … what to make for lunch this week: Five recipes perfect for taking to the office.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

Loading...
Loading...