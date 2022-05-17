Tuesday briefing: The Buffalo shooting suspect’s months of messages; battle for Mariupol ends; primary day; air pollution; and more

1
The Buffalo shooting suspect wrote about his plans for months, messages show.
- Who is he? Payton Gendron, an 18-year-old White man accused of killing 10 people in a racially motivated attack Saturday at a supermarket in a mostly Black neighborhood.
- What the posts say: In December, he decided to murder Black people. In March, he said he went to the store to scope it out and was questioned by a guard.
- What else to know: The attack was live-streamed to only 22 viewers and swiftly removed, but copies have now been seen by millions.
2
Ukrainian fighters ended their weeks-long battle for Mariupol.
- The background: A steel plant in the key port city was the final holdout for some 1,000 fighters against an intense Russian assault. They started evacuating yesterday.
- Losing Mariupol is a setback for Ukraine. It allows Russia to establish a land bridge between Crimea and other Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine.
3
Pennsylvania and North Carolina have key primary elections today.
- In Pennsylvania: A bunch of candidates — including Republican Dr. Oz, backed by former president Donald Trump — are running for Senate. Pennsylvania is a swing state, so both parties have a shot in November.
- In North Carolina: There’s fierce Republican competition for a Senate seat, as well as for controversial Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s spot in the House. He has faced multiple scandals, and many mainstream Republicans want him gone.
- What else to know: Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho also have primaries today, with several interesting House and governor races.
4
The California church shooting was a hate crime, police said.
- What we know: The suspect, a 68-year-old Nevada man who is a Chinese-born American, was motivated by anti-Taiwan feelings, according to authorities.
- What happened? He’s accused of killing one person and wounding five others Sunday at a Taiwanese congregation’s lunch in Orange County before church members subdued him.
5
A major baby formula factory is one step closer to reopening.
- The latest: The FDA reached an agreement with Abbott Nutrition yesterday about fixing safety issues at its plant in Michigan.
- Why this is happening: The factory shut down three months ago — contributing to a huge nationwide shortage — because the FDA believed it could be the source of contaminated formula.
- What’s next? It could still take a few months to get formula back in stores.
6
A coronavirus booster for kids could be approved today.
Cutting air pollution could save over 50,000 lives a year.
