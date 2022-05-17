The 7The 7

Tuesday briefing: The Buffalo shooting suspect's months of messages; battle for Mariupol ends; primary day; air pollution; and more

Today at 6:35 a.m. EDT
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

The Buffalo shooting suspect wrote about his plans for months, messages show.

  • Who is he? Payton Gendron, an 18-year-old White man accused of killing 10 people in a racially motivated attack Saturday at a supermarket in a mostly Black neighborhood.
  • What the posts say: In December, he decided to murder Black people. In March, he said he went to the store to scope it out and was questioned by a guard.
  • What else to know: The attack was live-streamed to only 22 viewers and swiftly removed, but copies have now been seen by millions.

2

Ukrainian fighters ended their weeks-long battle for Mariupol.

  • The background: A steel plant in the key port city was the final holdout for some 1,000 fighters against an intense Russian assault. They started evacuating yesterday.
  • Losing Mariupol is a setback for Ukraine. It allows Russia to establish a land bridge between Crimea and other Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine.

3

Pennsylvania and North Carolina have key primary elections today.

  • In Pennsylvania: A bunch of candidates — including Republican Dr. Oz, backed by former president Donald Trump — are running for Senate. Pennsylvania is a swing state, so both parties have a shot in November.
  • In North Carolina: There’s fierce Republican competition for a Senate seat, as well as for controversial Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s spot in the House. He has faced multiple scandals, and many mainstream Republicans want him gone.
  • What else to know: Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho also have primaries today, with several interesting House and governor races.

4

The California church shooting was a hate crime, police said.

  • What we know: The suspect, a 68-year-old Nevada man who is a Chinese-born American, was motivated by anti-Taiwan feelings, according to authorities.
  • What happened? He’s accused of killing one person and wounding five others Sunday at a Taiwanese congregation’s lunch in Orange County before church members subdued him.

5

A major baby formula factory is one step closer to reopening.

  • The latest: The FDA reached an agreement with Abbott Nutrition yesterday about fixing safety issues at its plant in Michigan.
  • Why this is happening: The factory shut down three months ago — contributing to a huge nationwide shortage — because the FDA believed it could be the source of contaminated formula.
  • What’s next? It could still take a few months to get formula back in stores.

6

A coronavirus booster for kids could be approved today.

  • What’s happening? The FDA is expected to authorize booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.
  • Why it matters: An offshoot of the omicron variant is spreading quickly. An extra dose could help protect school-age kids as cases rise again.

7

Cutting air pollution could save over 50,000 lives a year.

  • How we know this: A new study that measured public health benefits of moving away from fossil fuels in the U.S.
  • Where does this pollution come from? Highway vehicles (responsible for the largest share of pollution), electricity generation, heating and cooking, and other sources.

And now … if you missed Sunday’s total lunar eclipse: Take a look at these stunning photos from around the world.

