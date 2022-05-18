The 7The 7

Wednesday briefing: What to know about the primaries; Buffalo suspect’s messages; free coronavirus tests; road deaths; and more

May 18, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

A key Republican primary race in Pennsylvania remains too close to call.

  • The latest: TV personality Mehmet Oz, who was endorsed by former president Donald Trump, is neck and neck with former hedge fund CEO David McCormick. They’re running for an open Senate seat.
  • Their expected opponent: John Fetterman won the state’s Democratic primary days after he suffered a stroke.
  • The bigger picture: Trump’s picks had a mixed night. Election-denier Doug Mastriano won the gubernatorial nomination in Pennsylvania, but Rep. Madison Cawthorn lost in North Carolina. Check all the results here.

2

The Buffalo shooting suspect’s messages show him hiding the plot from his family.

  • What they say: Payton Gendron, who’s accused of killing 10 people in Buffalo this past weekend, worried about his parents finding his weapons and uncovering his plan to kill Black people.
  • What else to know: President Biden visited the site of the shooting yesterday, calling white supremacy “a poison.”

3

Sweden and Finland formally asked to join NATO this morning.

  • Why it’s important: It’s a strategic setback for Vladimir Putin. Finland’s membership would double NATO’s land border with an increasingly isolated Russia.
  • In Ukraine: The fate of the last Ukrainian fighters in the key port city of Mariupol is unclear. Ukraine called for a prisoner exchange but Russia said it will interrogate soldiers.

4

You can order more free coronavirus tests from the government.

  • The details: Each household gets eight at-home tests. Request them here.
  • Why this matters: Coronavirus cases are rising, but no one really knows by how much. Governments are sharing less data, and official numbers don’t include most at-home results.
  • In vaccine news: The FDA approved booster shots for kids 5 to 11 yesterday. They could be available — after the CDC’s expected sign-off — by the end of the week.

5

The Justice Department asked to see the Jan. 6 committee’s interviews.

  • Why this matters: Federal prosecutors have been expanding their investigation into the 2021 attack on the Capitol. The House panel has conducted more than 1,000 interviews, getting testimony from people close to Trump.
  • What else to know: Election denial activists met with a senior Trump appointee at the State Department on Jan. 6, according to new Post reporting, showing they had access to high-level government officials.

6

Almost 43,000 people died on U.S. roads last year.

  • That’s a 16-year high and it represents the largest annual percentage increase since at least 1975, according to data released yesterday.
  • What’s going on? This trend started in 2020, in large part because people were driving faster on emptier roads during the start of the pandemic.

7

Some teens are ditching Snapchat for new photo-sharing apps.

  • The most popular example: LiveIn, the No. 1 free social networking app in Apple’s App Store right now. It lets you see photos from your friends right on your phone’s home screen.
  • What to know before downloading: Like Snapchat and Instagram, LiveIn has privacy trade-offs. It may share your data and essentially owns the photos you post.

And now … travel is going to be complicated this summer: Here’s how to avoid making mistakes.

