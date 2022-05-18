Wednesday briefing: What to know about the primaries; Buffalo suspect’s messages; free coronavirus tests; road deaths; and more

1
A key Republican primary race in Pennsylvania remains too close to call.
- The latest: TV personality Mehmet Oz, who was endorsed by former president Donald Trump, is neck and neck with former hedge fund CEO David McCormick. They’re running for an open Senate seat.
- Their expected opponent: John Fetterman won the state’s Democratic primary days after he suffered a stroke.
- The bigger picture: Trump’s picks had a mixed night. Election-denier Doug Mastriano won the gubernatorial nomination in Pennsylvania, but Rep. Madison Cawthorn lost in North Carolina. Check all the results here.
2
The Buffalo shooting suspect’s messages show him hiding the plot from his family.
- What they say: Payton Gendron, who’s accused of killing 10 people in Buffalo this past weekend, worried about his parents finding his weapons and uncovering his plan to kill Black people.
- What else to know: President Biden visited the site of the shooting yesterday, calling white supremacy “a poison.”
3
Sweden and Finland formally asked to join NATO this morning.
- Why it’s important: It’s a strategic setback for Vladimir Putin. Finland’s membership would double NATO’s land border with an increasingly isolated Russia.
- In Ukraine: The fate of the last Ukrainian fighters in the key port city of Mariupol is unclear. Ukraine called for a prisoner exchange but Russia said it will interrogate soldiers.
4
You can order more free coronavirus tests from the government.
- The details: Each household gets eight at-home tests. Request them here.
- Why this matters: Coronavirus cases are rising, but no one really knows by how much. Governments are sharing less data, and official numbers don’t include most at-home results.
- In vaccine news: The FDA approved booster shots for kids 5 to 11 yesterday. They could be available — after the CDC’s expected sign-off — by the end of the week.
5
The Justice Department asked to see the Jan. 6 committee’s interviews.
Almost 43,000 people died on U.S. roads last year.
Some teens are ditching Snapchat for new photo-sharing apps.
And now … travel is going to be complicated this summer: Here’s how to avoid making mistakes.
