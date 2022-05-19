The 7The 7

Thursday briefing: Why economists are worried; Russian troops on trial; U.S. monkeypox case; Boeing space mission; and more

By
and 
 
May 19, 2022 at 6:38 a.m. EDT
Loading...
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

The U.S. economy is giving experts some serious warning signs.

  • What’s happening? A growing number of banks and economists, including the CEOs of Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo, say we could be heading for a recession in the next year.
  • Why? Rising interest rates, combined with record inflation, may be slowing the economy more than expected.
  • How certain is this? It depends. One economist said the U.S. could still avoid a downturn with the right policies and “a bit of luck.”

2

The U.S. ordered businesses to speed up baby formula production.

  • How? President Biden used the Defense Production Act. That means suppliers will have to prioritize getting formula ingredients to factories, and more flights will import supplies.
  • Why is there a shortage? Existing supply chain problems got worse in February when a Michigan factory closed because the FDA believed it could be the source of contaminated formula.

3

A third of Americans live in places where coronavirus cases are rising.

  • The latest: Top Biden administration officials sounded the alarm yesterday after new case numbers rose to nearly 100,000 a day — and that’s probably a big undercount.
  • What should I do? The CDC said people in those growing hot spots — including much of the Northeast and parts of the Midwest and West — should start wearing masks indoors again.

4

A Russian soldier pleaded guilty to war crimes in Ukraine yesterday.

  • What to know: The 21-year-old was accused of killing a civilian. Two other Russian soldiers are going on trial today.
  • On the battlefield: Russian forces are struggling to make significant progress in eastern Ukraine. These maps help explain why.
  • In Europe: Finland and Sweden may face a bumpy road trying to join NATO, the Western military alliance. Turkey blocked the start of the process yesterday.

5

A case of monkeypox has been found in Massachusetts.

  • What is it? A rare and sometimes serious virus usually found in Central and West Africa. Small clusters have recently been reported in Britain and Portugal.
  • Should I be worried? Not right now. Monkeypox doesn’t spread easily among humans, and, because it typically causes rashes or lesions, it’s simpler to detect than the coronavirus.

6

The U.S. women’s and men’s soccer teams will be paid equally.

  • What’s happening? The two national squads agreed to a labor deal yesterday that equalizes not only their salaries, but also their bonuses, which normally are much higher in the men’s game.
  • This is unprecedented: No other country pays their men’s and women’s soccer teams equally, and this deal could help change that.

7

Boeing will try (again) today to fly to the International Space Station.

  • This unmanned flight will be the company’s third attempt — after failing last year and in 2019 — to successfully test its Starliner capsule.
  • What’s at stake? Boeing’s reputation and billions of dollars. It’s far behind SpaceX, which routinely flies to the ISS, at developing a spacecraft for NASA.
  • Launch details: 6:54 p.m. Eastern time from Cape Canaveral, Fla.

And now … trying to live more sustainably can be challenging: Here’s how a 29-year-old in Chicago does it.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

Loading...
Loading...