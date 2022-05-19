Thursday briefing: Why economists are worried; Russian troops on trial; U.S. monkeypox case; Boeing space mission; and more

1
The U.S. economy is giving experts some serious warning signs.
- What’s happening? A growing number of banks and economists, including the CEOs of Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo, say we could be heading for a recession in the next year.
- Why? Rising interest rates, combined with record inflation, may be slowing the economy more than expected.
- How certain is this? It depends. One economist said the U.S. could still avoid a downturn with the right policies and “a bit of luck.”
2
The U.S. ordered businesses to speed up baby formula production.
- How? President Biden used the Defense Production Act. That means suppliers will have to prioritize getting formula ingredients to factories, and more flights will import supplies.
- Why is there a shortage? Existing supply chain problems got worse in February when a Michigan factory closed because the FDA believed it could be the source of contaminated formula.
3
A third of Americans live in places where coronavirus cases are rising.
- The latest: Top Biden administration officials sounded the alarm yesterday after new case numbers rose to nearly 100,000 a day — and that’s probably a big undercount.
- What should I do? The CDC said people in those growing hot spots — including much of the Northeast and parts of the Midwest and West — should start wearing masks indoors again.
4
A Russian soldier pleaded guilty to war crimes in Ukraine yesterday.
- What to know: The 21-year-old was accused of killing a civilian. Two other Russian soldiers are going on trial today.
- On the battlefield: Russian forces are struggling to make significant progress in eastern Ukraine. These maps help explain why.
- In Europe: Finland and Sweden may face a bumpy road trying to join NATO, the Western military alliance. Turkey blocked the start of the process yesterday.
5
A case of monkeypox has been found in Massachusetts.
The U.S. women’s and men’s soccer teams will be paid equally.
Boeing will try (again) today to fly to the International Space Station.
And now … trying to live more sustainably can be challenging: Here’s how a 29-year-old in Chicago does it.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.