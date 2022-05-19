The 7 The 7 Thursday briefing: Why economists are worried; Russian troops on trial; U.S. monkeypox case; Boeing space mission; and more Loading... (Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

What is it? A rare and A rare and sometimes serious virus usually found in Central and West Africa. Small clusters have recently been reported in Britain and Portugal.

Should I be worried? Not right now. Monkeypox doesn’t spread easily among humans, and, because it typically causes rashes or lesions, it’s simpler to detect than the coronavirus.

The U.S. women’s and men’s soccer teams will be paid equally.

What’s happening? The two national squads agreed to The two national squads agreed to a labor deal yesterday that equalizes not only their salaries, but also their bonuses, which normally are much higher in the men’s game.

This is unprecedented: No other country pays their men’s and women’s soccer teams equally, and this deal could help change that.

Boeing will try (again) today to fly to the International Space Station.

This unmanned flight will be the company’s third attempt — after failing last year and in 2019 — to successfully will be the company’s third attempt — after failing last year and in 2019 — to successfully test its Starliner capsule

What’s at stake? Boeing’s reputation and billions of dollars. It’s far behind SpaceX, which routinely flies to the ISS, at developing a spacecraft for NASA.

Launch details: 6:54 p.m. Eastern time from Cape Canaveral, Fla.

And now … trying to live more sustainably can be challenging: Here’s how a 29-year-old in Chicago does it.

