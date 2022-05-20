The 7The 7

Friday briefing: Oklahoma’s strict abortion bill; formula shortage; coronavirus boosters for kids; secret sinkhole forest; and more

May 20, 2022 at 6:34 a.m. EDT
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

Oklahoma passed the strictest abortion bill in the U.S. yesterday.

  • The details: The legislation would ban abortions from the moment of fertilization — when a sperm meets an egg — except in cases of rape or a medical emergency.
  • What’s next? If signed by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, it could go into effect immediately because it’s designed to be hard to challenge in court.
  • Why is this happening? Republican-led states are passing antiabortion bills because the Supreme Court may soon get rid of abortion rights.

2

Congress passed a bill to help lower-income mothers get baby formula.

  • The details: It would give moms in a government assistance program (WIC) — who buy half the formula in the U.S. — more options.
  • Why is this needed? The vouchers that WIC participants receive usually can only be used on one brand of formula, a problem during the current shortage.
  • What’s next? President Biden is expected to sign the bill into law.

3

Kids ages 5 to 11 can now get a coronavirus booster shot.

  • The latest: CDC officials said yesterday that, to stay protected as cases rise again, children should get a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
  • It’s not just kids: The CDC also recommended that people 50 and older get a second booster dose, as well as anyone 12 or older with a weakened immune system.

4

Ukraine’s president described fighting in the southeast as “hell.”

  • The latest: Troops are facing intense Russian bombardment, but there haven't been major changes on the battlefield, U.S. officials said.
  • In the U.S.: Congress approved a bill with another $40 billion of aid to Ukraine, which Biden is expected to sign.

5

Another brutal heat wave is hitting the U.S.

  • The forecast: Atlanta, Charlotte, and Washington, D.C., could hit 90 degrees today, and there’s a high wildfire threat in California. The heat will reach as far as the Canadian border by tomorrow.
  • Why is this happening in May? Extreme temperatures are connected to human-caused climate change, which can bring earlier, longer and more intense heat waves.

6

States are starting to require lessons on Asian American history.

  • Why? Anti-Asian attacks have surged nationwide. The goal is to fight this rising hate by teaching kids that the Asian American community is American, too.
  • What’s being taught now? Not much. The lessons textbooks do have focus mostly on East Asians instead of the broader set of people with roots across the continent.
  • Where this is happening: Illinois, New Jersey and soon Connecticut. Similar bills in other states are still being considered.

7

Scientists found a secret forest inside a massive sinkhole.

  • Where is it? The Guangxi region in south China, inside a previously unexplored hole that’s roughly 630 feet deep and spans 176 million cubic feet.
  • Why scientists are excited: The forest is almost certainly home to unidentified plants and small animals, such as insects, that are waiting to be discovered.

And now … what to watch this weekend: The new Downton Abbey movie (which we gave three out of four stars) is out in theaters today. Plus, what to read: One of these banned books.

