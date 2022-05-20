Friday briefing: Oklahoma’s strict abortion bill; formula shortage; coronavirus boosters for kids; secret sinkhole forest; and more

1
Oklahoma passed the strictest abortion bill in the U.S. yesterday.
- The details: The legislation would ban abortions from the moment of fertilization — when a sperm meets an egg — except in cases of rape or a medical emergency.
- What’s next? If signed by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, it could go into effect immediately because it’s designed to be hard to challenge in court.
- Why is this happening? Republican-led states are passing antiabortion bills because the Supreme Court may soon get rid of abortion rights.
2
Congress passed a bill to help lower-income mothers get baby formula.
- The details: It would give moms in a government assistance program (WIC) — who buy half the formula in the U.S. — more options.
- Why is this needed? The vouchers that WIC participants receive usually can only be used on one brand of formula, a problem during the current shortage.
- What’s next? President Biden is expected to sign the bill into law.
3
Kids ages 5 to 11 can now get a coronavirus booster shot.
- The latest: CDC officials said yesterday that, to stay protected as cases rise again, children should get a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
- It’s not just kids: The CDC also recommended that people 50 and older get a second booster dose, as well as anyone 12 or older with a weakened immune system.
4
Ukraine’s president described fighting in the southeast as “hell.”
- The latest: Troops are facing intense Russian bombardment, but there haven't been major changes on the battlefield, U.S. officials said.
- In the U.S.: Congress approved a bill with another $40 billion of aid to Ukraine, which Biden is expected to sign.
5
Another brutal heat wave is hitting the U.S.
- The forecast: Atlanta, Charlotte, and Washington, D.C., could hit 90 degrees today, and there’s a high wildfire threat in California. The heat will reach as far as the Canadian border by tomorrow.
- Why is this happening in May? Extreme temperatures are connected to human-caused climate change, which can bring earlier, longer and more intense heat waves.
6
States are starting to require lessons on Asian American history.
Scientists found a secret forest inside a massive sinkhole.
And now … what to watch this weekend: The new Downton Abbey movie (which we gave three out of four stars) is out in theaters today. Plus, what to read: One of these banned books.
