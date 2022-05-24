The 7The 7

Tuesday briefing: Primaries in Alabama, Arkansas and Georgia; Russian diplomat quits; bathroom bill; peanut butter recall; and more

May 24, 2022 at 6:38 a.m. EDT
Alabama, Arkansas and Georgia are holding primaries today.

  • In Georgia: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is facing David Perdue, a former senator endorsed by Donald Trump, and there are some key congressional races.
  • In Alabama: Republican Rep. Mo Brooks — endorsed, then unendorsed, by Trump — is running in a tight race for an open Senate seat. Whoever wins the GOP primary is likely to win in November.
  • Texas has two runoff elections: A 29-year-old is challenging a 17-year Democratic congressman; and George P. Bush — Jeb Bush’s son — is up against the current attorney general.

A Russian diplomat resigned in protest of the Ukraine invasion.

  • Who is he? Boris Bondarev, who worked for Russia’s mission to the United Nations. In a letter to colleagues, he said he had never been “so ashamed of my country.”
  • Why this matters: It’s very unusual for criticism of the war to come from inside the Russian government. The resignation could lead other officials to follow suit.

Federal agents have been told to intervene if they see excessive force.

  • The details: The Justice Department updated its use-of-force policy for the first time in 18 years to say its agents have a duty to stop abuse by law enforcement officers.
  • Why now? It’s partly in response to protests over police killings. Tomorrow marks two years since a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd as other officers stood by and watched.

Active shootings increased significantly last year in the U.S.

  • What counts as an active shooting? When one or more shooters kill or try to kill people in a populated area, according to the FBI, which released a report yesterday.
  • The numbers: There were 61 such shootings in 2021, up from 40 in 2020 and double the number seen before the coronavirus pandemic. Last year’s attacks left 103 people dead.

Oklahoma is on the brink of enforcing a bathroom ban for transgender students.

  • What’s happening? Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to sign a bill, passed last week, that would keep transgender kids from using school restrooms that match their gender identities.
  • The bigger picture: Nationwide, Republican lawmakers this year have filed at least 166 state bills designed to get rid of protections for transgender and gay young people.

There’s a nationwide recall of Jif peanut butter.

  • Why? A Kentucky factory has been linked to an outbreak of salmonella, a bacteria that’s most dangerous to children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.
  • Should I throw mine out? 49 variations are listed in the recall, and you can look up the specifics and lot numbers here.

A new pro-nuclear energy movement is ramping up in the U.S.

  • What’s happening? California may reconsider its plans to close Diablo Canyon, a 37-year-old nuclear plant. New York, Illinois and other states also have shifted their policies.
  • Why? Concern about the climate, especially among younger people. Nuclear energy, despite risks that make it controversial, creates almost no emissions.

And now … how much do you know about exercise? Find out with this humbling (for us, anyway) quiz of common fitness myths.

