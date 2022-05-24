Tuesday briefing: Primaries in Alabama, Arkansas and Georgia; Russian diplomat quits; bathroom bill; peanut butter recall; and more

1
Alabama, Arkansas and Georgia are holding primaries today.
- In Georgia: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is facing David Perdue, a former senator endorsed by Donald Trump, and there are some key congressional races.
- In Alabama: Republican Rep. Mo Brooks — endorsed, then unendorsed, by Trump — is running in a tight race for an open Senate seat. Whoever wins the GOP primary is likely to win in November.
- Texas has two runoff elections: A 29-year-old is challenging a 17-year Democratic congressman; and George P. Bush — Jeb Bush’s son — is up against the current attorney general.
2
A Russian diplomat resigned in protest of the Ukraine invasion.
- Who is he? Boris Bondarev, who worked for Russia’s mission to the United Nations. In a letter to colleagues, he said he had never been “so ashamed of my country.”
- Why this matters: It’s very unusual for criticism of the war to come from inside the Russian government. The resignation could lead other officials to follow suit.
3
Federal agents have been told to intervene if they see excessive force.
- The details: The Justice Department updated its use-of-force policy for the first time in 18 years to say its agents have a duty to stop abuse by law enforcement officers.
- Why now? It’s partly in response to protests over police killings. Tomorrow marks two years since a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd as other officers stood by and watched.
4
Active shootings increased significantly last year in the U.S.
- What counts as an active shooting? When one or more shooters kill or try to kill people in a populated area, according to the FBI, which released a report yesterday.
- The numbers: There were 61 such shootings in 2021, up from 40 in 2020 and double the number seen before the coronavirus pandemic. Last year’s attacks left 103 people dead.
5
Oklahoma is on the brink of enforcing a bathroom ban for transgender students.
There’s a nationwide recall of Jif peanut butter.
A new pro-nuclear energy movement is ramping up in the U.S.
