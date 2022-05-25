Wednesday briefing: What to know about the Texas school shooting; Georgia and Alabama primaries; George Floyd; Russia; and more

1 At least 19 children and two teachers were killed in a Texas school shooting. What happened: A gunman opened fire yesterday in a fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a city west of San Antonio. He was killed by police. The victims: Names are still emerging but include Eva Mireles, a 44-year-old teacher; and 10-year-olds Jose Flores, who had just made the honor roll, and Xavier Lopez, known for his jokes and dance moves. The big picture: This was the deadliest U.S. school shooting in nearly a decade and comes amid a rise of active shootings. 2 The massacre is renewing calls for gun control. President Biden spoke from the Roosevelt Room on May 24 following a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex. (Video: The Washington Post, Photo: Oliver Contreras/The Washington Post) President Biden made an emotional speech last night, calling for Congress to take action. The U.S. has failed for years to make meaningful changes to gun laws. The gunman, Salvador Rolando Ramos, bought the weapons he used this month, just days after turning 18, authorities said. Police are still searching for a motive. 3 Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp won his Republican primary in a landslide. Why that’s significant: It’s the biggest blow yet this primary season to Donald Trump, who recruited David Perdue, Kemp’s opponent. He’ll face Democrat Stacey Abrams in November. In Alabama: Republicans Katie Britt and Rep. Mo Brooks will head to a June 21 runoff in a Senate primary. What else to know: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton defeated George P. Bush, son of Jeb Bush, in a Republican runoff. See all the results here. 4 Russia’s ships are blockading Ukraine. Its navy now effectively controls traffic in the northern part of the Black Sea, making it unsafe for commercial shipping, the U.S. said. Why that matters: Ukraine is a big exporter of wheat, corn and sunflower oil. The blockade will increase prices and could cause famine and political instability. 5 Biden will mark two years since George Floyd’s murder today. How? The president will sign an executive order aimed at making police more accountable. It will create incentives to encourage banning chokeholds, call for a database of problem officers and more. Why this is happening: Advocates have been urging the White House to take action since a police overhaul bill failed in Congress last year. 6 Remote learning apps are collecting data on millions of kids. It looks like we’re in for another busy hurricane season. And now … it’s a heavy news day: Remember to treat yourself kindly and unplug if you need to. We have more advice here. Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter .