Thursday briefing: New details on the Texas school shooting; rising prices; Pennsylvania recount; long covid research; and more

May 26, 2022 at 6:42 a.m. EDT
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

Details are still emerging about the Texas school shooting.

Oklahoma enacted the nation’s strictest abortion law.

  • What to know: It bans the procedure from the moment of “fertilization,” effectively stopping all abortions except in cases of medical emergencies, incest or rape.
  • What now? The law took effect immediately after Gov. Kevin Stitt signed it yesterday because it’s designed to be hard to challenge in court. The Supreme Court could soon get rid of abortion rights altogether.

Prices are expected to keep rising for the rest of the year.

  • New report: Inflation could remain uncomfortably high until 2024, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said yesterday.
  • What’s driving this? Disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic were made worse by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, making things like food and energy more expensive.

The Republican Senate primary in Pennsylvania will go to a recount.

  • Why? Last week’s contest between celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick was extremely close, with a margin under 1,000 votes.
  • What’s next? Each county must recount ballots by June 7. The winner will face Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who has been sidelined for nearly two weeks after having a stroke.
  • In Texas: Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar holds a razor-thin lead over progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros in a primary runoff.

Russia could be headed for Soviet-style shortages.

  • Western sanctions, the response to its invasion of Ukraine, are starting to create noticeable gaps for things like airplane parts, cars and microchips.
  • What else to know: Russia’s next big target in Ukraine is Severodonetsk, one of the last large cities under Ukrainian control in a key eastern region.

Coronavirus vaccines may not prevent some long covid symptoms.

  • According to a large new study: People with breakthrough infections had the same risk as unvaccinated people of having neurological issues, gastrointestinal symptoms and more for weeks after first getting sick.
  • The good news: Vaccinated people were less likely to get blood clotting and lung complications. Overall, the risk of getting long covid dropped 15%.

The U.S. plans to protect one of the world’s biggest salmon spawning grounds.

  • Where is it? Bristol Bay in Alaska. It produces 37.5 million sockeye salmon a year, helping sustain a $2 billion fishing industry, as well as a way of life for Alaska Natives.
  • What’s new? The Biden administration’s announcement yesterday means a plan to mine the waters for gold and other metals probably won’t go ahead. Officials say it will save over eight miles of streams from destruction.

And now … if you want to help people affected by the Texas school shooting: Here’s a list of what you can do.

