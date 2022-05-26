Thursday briefing: New details on the Texas school shooting; rising prices; Pennsylvania recount; long covid research; and more

The Republican Senate primary in Pennsylvania will go to a recount.

Prices are expected to keep rising for the rest of the year.

What to know: It bans the procedure from the moment of “fertilization,” effectively stopping all abortions except in cases of medical emergencies, incest or rape.

The good news: Vaccinated people were less likely to get blood clotting and lung complications. Overall, the risk of getting long covid dropped 15%.

The U.S. plans to protect one of the world’s biggest salmon spawning grounds.

Where is it? Bristol Bay in Alaska. It produces 37.5 million sockeye salmon a year, helping sustain a $2 billion fishing industry, as well as a way of life for Alaska Natives.

