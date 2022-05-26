Thursday briefing: New details on the Texas school shooting; rising prices; Pennsylvania recount; long covid research; and more

1
Details are still emerging about the Texas school shooting.
2
Oklahoma enacted the nation’s strictest abortion law.
- What to know: It bans the procedure from the moment of “fertilization,” effectively stopping all abortions except in cases of medical emergencies, incest or rape.
- What now? The law took effect immediately after Gov. Kevin Stitt signed it yesterday because it’s designed to be hard to challenge in court. The Supreme Court could soon get rid of abortion rights altogether.
3
Prices are expected to keep rising for the rest of the year.
- New report: Inflation could remain uncomfortably high until 2024, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said yesterday.
- What’s driving this? Disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic were made worse by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, making things like food and energy more expensive.
4
The Republican Senate primary in Pennsylvania will go to a recount.
- Why? Last week’s contest between celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick was extremely close, with a margin under 1,000 votes.
- What’s next? Each county must recount ballots by June 7. The winner will face Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who has been sidelined for nearly two weeks after having a stroke.
- In Texas: Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar holds a razor-thin lead over progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros in a primary runoff.
5
Russia could be headed for Soviet-style shortages.
- Western sanctions, the response to its invasion of Ukraine, are starting to create noticeable gaps for things like airplane parts, cars and microchips.
- What else to know: Russia’s next big target in Ukraine is Severodonetsk, one of the last large cities under Ukrainian control in a key eastern region.
6
Coronavirus vaccines may not prevent some long covid symptoms.
The U.S. plans to protect one of the world’s biggest salmon spawning grounds.
And now … if you want to help people affected by the Texas school shooting: Here’s a list of what you can do.
